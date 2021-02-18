CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4U Platform, the financial industry's first digital marketplace where the currency is engagement, announced the continuation of the company's momentum with a number of exciting developments for the start of 2021. In January, 4U commenced the rollout of 4U Engage,™ a single portal access solution that puts approved marketing and product content, tools and resources at the fingertips of advisors. Morningstar has agreed to offer 4U Engage within Morningstar Office℠. 4U has also expanded its leadership team with the addition of Dan Baggott as Chief Technology Officer.
4U Engage™ offers:
- Powerful search functionality - Like Google, 4U Engage™ allows advisors to search and find the thousands of marketing and product resources created each year by hundreds of investment companies, with no ads or preferential placements.
- A personalized experience - Using predictive analytics and intelligence to serve up the most relevant content based on individualized interests, searches, shares, follows, and downloads for advisors.
- A direct connection - Advisors can now connect to investment companies and/or wholesalers directly through the dashboard to request more information or a meeting.
Investment companies have expressed their biggest areas of concern and 4U has responded by enhancing:
- Digital engagement - Digital connectivity is imperative with timely and pertinent product and marketing content as the biggest challenge.
- Measurement - "If you can't measure it, you can't manage it."– Firms are asking how they can track their marketing spend. There is a realization now that better data can be used to help wholesalers have more meaningful engagement with advisors.
- Navigating operational noise – 4U is seeing wealth management firms and investment companies struggle internally on how to navigate competing forces for an advisor's attention. 4U's technology reduces the "noise."
4U also recently brought on Dan Baggott as CTO to lead 4U's technological innovations and platform capabilities.
"We are thrilled to continue to offer a new way for the financial services industry to optimize their engagement by leveraging our technology – a platform designed solely for wealth management firms, platform providers and investment companies. 4U has received a lot of support and positive feedback from these clients and partners," said Denise Wypiszenski, co-CEO of 4U. "Adding Dan will enable us to scale the platform. As we experience growing demand and the onboarding of thousands of advisors and many of the largest Investment Companies, we are fortunate to leverage his expertise at this critical time."
Formally trained as an empirical scientist, Dan brings his love of complex systems and the underlying principles that govern their emergent behaviors to the art of building technological systems that drive business success. His background in research is complemented by over 15 years' experience successfully crafting well-instrumented, high-throughput, scalable software that performs core business functionality. Prior to 4U, Dan most recently served as Senior Director of Engineering for a social retail company where he was responsible for the success of their engineering efforts. He also held senior positions at CafePress, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and LabVelocity.
"At its core, 4U is a technology company and to ensure that the tech remains healthy and successful, one must be committed to the investment and the processes that build the technology," said Baggott. "From a problem solving perspective, 4U has only just begun to scratch the surface of possibilities for the industry and I am excited and energized to continue along the path of building 4U's capabilities and helping the financial services industry move forward."
About 4U Platform
Founded in 2015, 4U Platform is the financial industry's first and only real-time, cross-industry digital marketplace where the currency is engagement. Enabling direct communication and information to be shared between Investment Companies and Wealth Management firms, 4U delivers secure and compliant access to approved content and analytics.
4U's industry-wide solution, transforms multiple partner workstreams and delivers an innovative online, multimedia, management and measurement platform – where financial industry partners connect. 4U is built from the ground up, for firms of all sizes and as a many-to-many partner platform where everyone can effectively work one-to-one. Companies manage their end of the partnership on 4U in their own way, while still benefiting from the connectivity across all partners and delivery of valuable data to them. For more information visit https://www.4uplatform.com/.
