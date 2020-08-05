DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On-Premise, On-Cloud), Tier Type (Advanced, Intermediate, Basic), Industry (3PL, Automotive, E-Commerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global WMS market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025.
The WMS market projected to grow at a significant rate from 2020 to 2025.
A WMS is a software application that helps manage operations in warehouses in the most efficient and productive manner. Functions of these systems include inventory control, labor management, yard management, and dock management, among others. COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the warehouse management system market.
The WMS market for services expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The WMS market for services is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Need for increased efficiency, constant upgrades to ensure data security, and improved operations of WMS software are the major factors boosting the demand for WMS services. Governments around the world have been encouraging the use of WMS in warehouses to improve the autonomy of processing. The rising use of WMS software is leading to an increasing need for services to ensure its smooth functioning.
The 3PL industry projected to account for the largest share of the WMS market during the forecast period.
The 3PL industry is one of the major industries driving the growth of the WMS market. Factors such as the growing need for efficient order management increased outsourcing of logistics and transportation operations, and globalization of supply chain networks has fueled the adoption of warehouse management systems in the 3PL industry. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a complete 360 transformation in business operations and logistic processes can be observed. Processes have become more dynamic than before, while companies are focusing on the fulfillment of critical tasks. Many companies have stopped using various automobile services for logistical operations, for the simple reason of cost-cutting. This has given a tremendous boost to 3PL services. As companies continue to make use of 3PL services, their warehousing needs are increasing. This has bolstered the demand for WMS in the 3PL sector.
APAC projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The WMS market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rise in manufacturing and warehousing facilities in this region is facilitated by various initiatives taken by the government to ramp up indigenous production of goods. Also, the introduction of tax relaxations to set up warehouses in the region have improved the warehouse infrastructure in APAC, resulting in attractive market opportunities for warehouse management systems. Asia Pacific has suffered significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it has some of the world's biggest developing economies. Industrial production of many devices was suspended because of logistics slowdown and the unavailability of the workforce. This has resulted in complete closedown of some of the warehouses in the region due to decreased demand and scarce availability of workforce, impacting the WMS market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Realistic Scenario
3.2 Pessimistic Scenario
3.3 Optimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Warehouse Management System Market, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)
4.2 Warehouse Management System Market, by Offering
4.3 Warehouse Management System Market, by Deployment
4.4 Warehouse Management System Market, by Tier Type
4.5 Warehouse Management System Market, by Industry
4.6 Warehouse Management System Market, by Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Growth in E-Commerce Industry Due to Onset of
Covid-19 Pandemic
5.2.1.2 Emergence of Multichannel Distribution Networks
5.2.1.3 Globalization of Supply Chain Networks
5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of On-Cloud WMS Solutions
5.2.1.5 Need for Efficient Forecasting Models
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Workforce for Maintenance of WMS Due to Onset of Covid-19
5.2.2.2 High Implementation Cost of On-Premise WMS for SMEs
5.2.2.3 Data Privacy and Security Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Digitization of Supply Chain Management
5.2.3.2 Rising Investment of Multinational Companies in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Benefits of WMS Among Small-Scale Industries
5.2.4.2 Constant Need for Software Upgrades
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Impact of Covid-19 on WMS Market
6 Hardware Components Integrated With Warehouse Management Systems
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Robot
6.2.1 Integration of Robot With WMS
6.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)
6.3.1 Integration of ASRS With WMS
6.4 Conveyor and Sortation System
6.4.1 Integration of Conveyors and Sortation Systems With WMS
6.5 Crane
6.5.1 Integration of Cranes With WMS
6.6 Automated Guided Vehicle (Avg)
6.6.1 Integration of Avg With WMS
7 Warehouse Management System Market, by Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Consulting and Installation
7.3.2 Testing
7.3.3 Maintenance
7.3.4 Training
7.3.5 Software Upgrades
8 Warehouse Management System Market, by Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premise
8.2.1 On-Premise Deployment to Dominate Overall WMS Market from 2020 to 2025
8.3 On-Cloud
8.3.1 On-Cloud Deployment to Grow at Higher Rate During Forecast Period
8.4 On-Premise Vs. On-Cloud
9 Warehouse Management System Market, by Tier Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Advanced WMS (Tier 1)
9.2.1 Advanced WMS Are Preferred for Complex Operations
9.2.2 Functions of Advanced WMS (Tier 1)
9.2.2.1 Core Functions
9.2.2.2 Peripheral Functions
9.2.2.3 Supply Chain Functions
9.3 Intermediate WMS (Tier 2)
9.3.1 Intermediate WMS is Popular Among Applications Requiring Peripheral Functionality at Lower Cost
9.3.2 Functions of Intermediate WMS (Tier 2)
9.4 Basic WMS (Tier 3)
9.4.1 MSMEs USe Basic WMS as It Offers Sophisticated Inventory Management at Low Cost
9.4.2 Functions of Basic WMS (Tier 3)
10 Functions of Warehouse Management Systems
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Receiving and Putaway
10.3 Slotting
10.4 Inventory Control
10.5 Picking
10.6 Workforce and Task Management
10.7 Shipping
10.8 Yard and Dock Management
11 Warehouse Management System Market, by Industry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Industries
11.3 Third-Party Logistics (3Pl)
11.3.1 WMS Helps 3Pl Companies Reduce Operation Complexities
11.4 Automotive
11.4.1 WMS Plays Major Role in Automotive Industry for Efficient Inventory Management
11.5 Food & Beverages
11.5.1 Implementation of WMS in the Food & Beverages Industry for Package Tracking
11.6 Healthcare
11.6.1 Rising Trend of Automated Warehouses Boosting Adoption of WMS in the Healthcare Industry
11.7 E-Commerce
11.7.1 WMS Smoothens Warehousing Operations of E-Commerce Industry
11.8 Chemicals
11.8.1 Digitization in Chemicals Industry to Boost Adoption of WMS
11.9 Electrical & Electronics
11.9.1 WMS Smoothly Handles Supply Chain of Electrical & Electronics Industry
11.10 Metals and Machinery
11.10.1 USe of WMS in Metals & Machinery Industry Enables Efficient and Cost-Effective Operations
11.11 Others
11.11.1 Paper and Printing
11.11.2 Textile and Clothing
12 Geographic Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Regions
12.3 North America
12.3.1 US
12.3.1.1 Rapidly Transforming Supply Chain to Facilitate Development of WMS Market
12.3.2 Canada
12.3.2.1 Booming E-Commerce Industry to Increase Demand for WMS in Canada
12.3.3 Mexico
12.3.3.1 Close Proximity to the US to Bolster Demand for WMS in Mexico By Deployment, 2016-2019 (USD Million)
12.4 Europe
12.4.1 Germany
12.4.1.1 Automotive Industry to Contribute Immensely in WMS Market of Germany
12.4.2 UK
12.4.2.1 Changing Consumer Buying Behavior to Boost Demand for WMS in UK
12.4.3 France
12.4.3.1 Logistics to Be Key Sector Driving Demand for WMS in France
12.4.4 Rest of Europe
12.4.4.1 Growing Infrastructure to Facilitate Demand for WMS
12.5 APAC
12.5.1 China
12.5.1.1 Retail Sales of Consumer Electronics Devices to Drive Demand for WMS
12.5.2 Japan
12.5.2.1 Growth in E-Commerce to Drive Demand for WMS in Japan
12.5.3 India
12.5.3.1 Development of Warehousing Capabilities to Boost Demand for WMS
12.5.4 Rest of APAC
12.5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Medical Supplies to Necessitate USe of WMS
12.6 Row
12.6.1 South America
12.6.1.1 Retail Industry to Drive Demand for WMS in South America
12.6.2 Middle East
12.6.2.1 Growing Warehousing Industry to Boost Demand for WMS in Middle East
12.6.3 Africa
12.6.3.1 Growing E-Commerce Market to Boost Demand for WMS for Superior Inventory Management
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Ranking of Players in Warehouse Management System Market
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3.1 Visionaries
13.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.3.3 Innovators
13.3.4 Emerging Companies
13.4 Competitive Situations & Trends
13.4.1 Contracts and Partnerships
13.4.2 Product Launches
13.4.3 Acquisitions
13.4.4 Expansions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Manhattan Associates
14.1.2 Blue Yonder (Jda Software)
14.1.3 Highjump (Krber)
14.1.4 Oracle
14.1.5 Sap
14.1.6 IBM
14.1.7 Infor
14.1.8 Psi
14.1.9 Ptc
14.1.10 Tecsys
14.1.11 Blujay Solutions
14.1.12 Epicor Software
14.2 Right to Win
14.3 Other Key Players
14.3.1 3Pl Central
14.3.2 Cantaloupe Systems
14.3.3 Datapel
14.3.4 Dematic
14.3.5 Generix Group
14.3.6 Mantis
14.3.7 Made4Net
14.3.8 Microlistics
14.3.9 Nulogy
14.3.10 Reply
14.3.11 Softeon
14.3.12 Synergy Logistics
14.3.13 Vinculum Solutions
15 Adjacent and Related Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Limitations
15.3 Automated Material Handling (Amh) Equipment Market
15.3.1 Market Definition
15.3.2 Market Overview
15.4 Automated Material Handling (Amh) Equipment Market, by Industry
15.4.1 Automotive
15.4.2 Metals & Heavy Machinery
15.4.3 Food & Beverages
15.4.4 Chemicals
15.4.5 Semiconductor & Electronics
15.4.6 Healthcare
15.4.7 Aviation
15.4.8 E-Commerce
15.4.9 Others
15.5 Automated Material Handling (Amh) Equipment Market, by Region
15.5.1 North America 2015-2024 (USD Million)
15.5.2 Europe
15.5.3 APAC
15.5.4 Row
16 Appendix
16.1 Insights of Industry Experts
16.2 Discussion Guide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujt4gb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716