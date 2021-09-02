NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic warfare market size is expected to increase by $ 5.42 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 5.27% during the forecast period. The report on the electronic warfare market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the increasing use of UAVs in electronic warfare. In addition, the growing prominence of CREW systems and the surging importance of intelligence gathering will further accelerate the market's growth in the forthcoming years. However, prevailing technical and operational issues and issues related to the classification of emitters might hinder the market's growth during the next few years.
The ElectronicWarfare Market is segmented by Application (Protection, Support, and Attack) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electronic warfare market covers the following areas:
Electronic Warfare Market Sizing
Electronic Warfare Market Forecast
Electronic Warfare Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems Plc
- Cobham Plc
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Attack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
