Further to its previous success in Washington DC, Dubai, London, Dublin and online, the high-level interactive Aircraft Leasing seminar is taking place in London.
The workshop has been fine-tuned over the years and recently some major changes have been made, which are being introduced this year. The format is different, and in addition to the legal side of leases, the conference includes significantly more material on the technical side and the commercial issues.
Conference Speakers Include:
- Mark Atwood, Member, Cozen O'Connor
- Jamie Baldwin, J.D., Adjunct Professor, University of Maryland Global Campus and Visiting Lecturer, University of Westminster (London, UK) and Emirates Aviation University (Dubai)
- Simon Clements, Executive Vice President Marketing, Novus Aviation Capital
- Simon Davies, VP Sales, UK, Middle East, and India, Global Jet Capital
- Sylvain Gloux, Senior Director Origination, Aviation Finance & Investment Solutions, NORD/LB
- Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VdL)
Who should attend:
Aircraft operators and manufacturers, lawyers, consultants, bankers, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all aviation professionals with an interest in aircraft leasing.
Conference Agenda:
Commercial Aspects
- Airline Sector (Lessee)
- Aircraft Acquisition/Fleet Planning
- Buying versus Leasing
- ACMI Leases
- Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Commercial Aspects (continued)
- Leasing Company Sector (Lessor)
- Lessor Priorities and Interests
- Outlook
- General Aviation/Business Aviation Snapshot
- Au Revoir, A380
Legal Aspects
- Overview of Major Legal Issues of a Typical Lease Agreement
- Summary of Transaction
- Parties/Property
- Definitions
- Representations and Warranties
- Conditions Precedent
- Lease Term
- Payments
- Security Deposit/Lockout
- Rent/Net Lease
- Covenants
- Operation of Aircraft
- Insurance
- Record keeping and Logs
- Events of Default
- Indemnities
- Subleasing
- Quiet Enjoyment
- Cape Town Convention
- Sovereign Immunity
- Confidentiality
- Governing Law and Jurisdiction
Technical Aspects
- Overview of Technical Components of a Typical Lease Agreement
- Delivery Conditions
- Airworthiness Directives/Service Bulletins
- Maintenance Program
- Records
- Maintenance Reserves
- Return Conditions
Concluding Remarks
