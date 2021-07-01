NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The cost of poor quality software for US organizations has risen to $2.08 trillion in 2020 [1]. As part of tackling this problem, Sider Inc., a developer and provider of software quality improvement tools, has released its latest feature "Inspections", that allows visual management of source code quality. All Sider users will have access without additional charge.
Inspections analyzes all files within a project to detect low-quality code. The quality of code is determined from multiple factors such as coding rule violations, code complexity, degree of duplication, lines of code, and vulnerabilities. The Inspections screen displays a plotted list of files that are frequently modified as shown above.
Low-quality source code is a common cause of defects, and changes are often applied on an ad-hoc basis, making it easier to find "high-churn, low-quality" files that are likely to reduce developer productivity. By focusing on refactoring these files, teams can expect an increase in developer productivity.
In addition, there is a new feature that allows you to check the metrics of all files as a sortable list. The scan function, which was previously limited to changes, can now be applied to the entire code, allowing you to scan the entire project at once and look for problems in the list. In the 'Issues' tab, for example, you can filter and view only the files where Sider has detected security issues.
With the addition of code quality visualization and management features, Sider can be used not only for daily code reviews but also as a tool to support the planning process of development. Sider will continue to enhance its functionality to help software developers improve their productivity.
Lastly, Sider will incorporate the core functions of products such as Sider Scan, a bug detection software based on duplicate code analysis (currently offered as a separate product), aiming to become the world's No. 1 service for improving development productivity.
Sider Inc. is a product development company in the field of software engineering, which provides Sider, an automated code review service, and Sider Team Insights, a project management assistant tool. Sider is committed to improving the development experience for all engineers by realizing a world where AI and people collaborate in development. For more information, please visit https://siderlabs.com/.
[1] Analyst report released by Consortium for Information & Software Quality(CISQ), 2020
