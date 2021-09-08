SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HEADTOOTH Pro is a helmet communication system that is compromised of the main controller unit, woofer speaker, two HD slim speakers, and two different noise-canceling microphones. At the core of this system is YEIL Electronic's proprietary multilateral frequency used (MUC) communication technology which gives it a distinct advantage over other helmet communication systems. Here are the five features that set the HEADTOOTH Pro apart from its competitors:
- The MUC system allows for a maximum communication range of 3.1 miles or 5 kilometers while other name-brand devices typically only have a maximum range of 1.5 miles.
- THE MUC system allows for an unlimited number of users on a single group channel with no impact on connectivity levels. Other helmet communication systems typically have a limit to how many people can join an active group channel.
- Each HEADTOOTH Pro pack comes with two HD speakers that produce a surround sound experience when positioned properly inside the helmet, and a woofer speaker which is built into the main HEADTOOTH Pro unit and utilizes bone conduction technology to produce richer bass.
- Two noise canceling microphones (one wired, one boom) that filter out ambient sounds when audio is being transmitted to another user.
- The built-in equalizer also allows users to customize audio settings based on their music tastes, all of which can be controlled through the HEADTOOTH Pro app.
In order to make this system as accessible as possible, YEIL Electronics also included Bluetooth intercome and push-to-talk mode functions. This way, HEADTOOTH Pro users can communicate with other individuals that use other helmet communication systems that do not have the MUC system. The combination of all of these features allows YEIL Electronics to be poised to make a strong entrance in the helmet accessory industry. For a list of all the features and benefits of the HEADTOOTH Pro, please visit the product's Kickstarter campaign page.
From August 30th, 2021 to September 29th, 2021, the HEADTOOTH Pro set will be available for $189 exclusively for Kickstarter backers. After the HEADTOOTH Pro Kickstarter campaign has concluded, the selling price will go up to the $300 MSRP value. Any editors, journalists, or social media influencers in the motorcycle or helmet accessory scene that would like to review the HEADTOOTH Pro are encouraged to reach out through the Kickstarter campaign page or via the contact information listed below.
Company: YEIL Electronics
Overseas Marketing Manager: Byung-Jin Yang
Email: bjyang@yeilelec.com
Phone: +82 10-5695-4767
Media Contact
Byung-Jin Yang, YEIL Electronics, +82 10-5695-4767, bjyang@yeilelec.com
SOURCE YEIL Electronics