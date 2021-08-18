JASPER, Ind., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEOs already know that outsourcing IT services saves both time and money. After a tough 2020, outsourcing IT services is expected to rebound and continue to grow in 2021.* A survey from outsourcing firm Clutch found that eight in 10 small businesses will outsource a business function – number-one being IT services.**
"In theory, outsourcing IT services should save companies money," says Rob Wildman, vice president of professional services at Matrix Integration, an IT solutions and managed service provider for more than 1,000 businesses in Indiana, Kentucky and beyond. "Unfortunately, that's not always the case. CEOs and company executives need to make sure that if they're hiring someone to manage their IT, there aren't any surprises. Their IT should be dependable, and outsourcing should save them time and money."
As an example, Matrix Integration offers MiAssurance, a managed service package that can take the place of an in-house IT department. To ensure they get the service and the money savings they expect, Wildman suggests that CEOs ask five crucial questions of potential IT service partners:
1. How flexible is this contract? IT service providers offer similar suites of services, but cookie-cutter contracts rarely offer what companies really need. CEOs should ask potential providers about how they create custom service contracts for their customers as well as whether they have the experience, insight and know-how to draft a contract that aligns with their strategies and helps them achieve their goals.
2. Who will work on my business? IT service providers range from individuals to major consulting firms. Regardless, CEOs and their staff members should know exactly who the point person is on their business. This could change over time, but the service provider should always communicate the name, contact information and experience level of a specific person (or team) who is dedicated to the customer's business.
3. What's your onboarding process? An outsourced IT firm can't jump in on day one and take over as the IT team. It's important to know how the IT firm will learn about the company's needs, its business processes and its people before it takes over the IT function.
4. What do you consider emergencies, and how do you handle them? Every business has technology emergencies, ranging from hacking and data breaches to power outages or equipment breakdown. A critical function of an IT service provider is to prepare for and handle adverse events like these. They should be able to easily discuss their emergency process and how they remediate specific issues.
5. What's the bottom line? Ideally, outsourced IT costs should be a line-item in a company's budget, simplifying what may have been multiple contracts. An IT service provider should be able to provide a concrete monthly cost that CEOs and financial staff members can evaluate against their budgets.
About MiAssurance
MiAssurance is a customized, monthly IT services plan that starts at a minimum monthly rate. Depending on the size of the company and its technology needs, the custom contract can save businesses anywhere between $20,000 and $100,000 in annual IT labor costs. MiAssurance plans provide a single source for some or all of the following services, including help desk, network monitoring, workstation management, software/firmware updates, license management, vendor management, remote engineering and progress reports and business planning. With MiAssurance, Matrix is dedicated to one-on-one business and strategy planning for predictable long-term growth.
About Matrix Integration
Matrix Integration is a strategic IT solutions and managed services provider that has been in business for more than 40 years. With clients regionally and offices in Indiana and Kentucky, Matrix Integration works closely with businesses and institutions to provide personalized consulting and managed services along with networking, data center, security, collaboration, telephony, and computing solutions. Strategic partners include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aruba, Cisco Systems, Meraki, VMware, Microsoft, and Veeam. Matrix Integration is a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE), that has consistently been recognized on industry lists including CRN Solution Provider 500, CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500, CRN Women of the Channel, and CRN Tech Elite 250.
*IT outsourcing to surge in 2021," CIO Dive, April 29, 2021
**Benefits of Outsourcing for Small Businesses." Clutch, January 21, 2021
