SINGAPORE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harry Halpin, the CEO of NYM had introduced Meson Network as a decentralized mesh network-style bandwidth marketplace in a recent after-party held after the formal NYM launch event.
The statement came in response to a question asked by famous tech consultant Edward Snowden whom the NYM team had hosted at the NYM launch after-party which was sponsored by Meson.
Snowden had asked the team why there wasn't a decentralized mesh network-style bandwidth marketplace, hence CEO Halpin tweeted about his response to Snowden's curiosity where he recommended Meson Network as the decentralized mesh network-style bandwidth marketplace.
Halpin's tweet reads;
"Tonight @Snowden asked us why there wasn't a decentralized meshnet-style bandwidth market so we told him about @NetworkMeson!"
"Thanks Meson for sponsoring the afterparty, which has just kicked off," he added while expressing his gratitude to Meson.
Mesh Network's Impact on Web3
1. More secure service
If traditional bandwidth services are used, users need to register with their real names on platforms such as Amazon Web Services and Cloudflare and use fiat currency for resource settlement. Moreover, data leakage accidents caused by the use of centralized platforms have occurred from time to time. In 2021 alone, Amazon Web Services has experienced multiple information leakage incidents, leaking nearly 2TB of core enterprise data. This data is a fatal blow for a startup company.
The mission of Meson Network is to use blockchain technology to build a completely decentralized market and provide completely decentralized bandwidth services. Meson hopes to solve the problems caused by the centralized bandwidth market in terms of personal information security, capital flow security, and enterprise data security.
2. 100% availability
In 2021, Fastly experienced a 49-minute power outage, costing users a lot. Amazon's outage alone could cost its users $32 million, according to calculations by SEO agency Reboot. At present, more than 30,000 public network nodes with independent IPs of Meson Network are distributed in multiple regions around the world. dCDNs have automatic server availability sensing mechanisms with instant user redirection. Therefore, Meson-based web3 applications can experience 100% availability even during periods like massive power outages, hardware issues, or network issues.
3. Lower cost
Due to Meson Network's bandwidth comes from idle bandwidth resources scattered across the Internet, using Meson Network's bandwidth services can eliminate the need to pay for expensive foreign hosts, and compared to investing in infrastructure and independent service providers around the world, this mechanism saves a lot of money for your Web3 application.
4. Decrease web3 server load
The strategic placement of a CDN can decrease the server load on interconnects, public and private peers, and backbones, freeing up the overall capacity and decreasing delivery costs. Essentially, the content is distributed to meson's 30K plus individual nodes, rather than all the traffic going to the web3 application's main service.
5. Compatible with other decentralized networks
As a Web3-native decentralized bandwidth service provider, Meson Network has fully supported decentralized storage projects such as Arweave and IPFS. The simple operation mode reduces the learning cost of developers. At present, more web3 applications are using the decentralized bandwidth services provided by meson, such as MASK, Matters Lab, RSS3, CyberConnect, RSS3, Permacast, ShowMe, etc.
