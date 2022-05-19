WordPress is the fastest-growing content management system since 2011. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover the reasons why WordPress is still the most popular website builder in the world.
MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originally released as a blogging platform, WordPress developed into one of the most popular content management systems in the world whose usage has increased an average of 12% per year since 2011, W3Techs reports. According to the same source, the platform powers two out of every five websites on the internet and is used by 65.2% of all websites using a content management system.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the reasons WordPress is still the most popular website builder in the world.
1) "NO-CODE" SOLUTION
Azuro Digital Owner Daniel Houle claims that WordPress is the only real "no-code" website builder on the market that offers simple plugins for almost any functionality.
"WordPress competitors brag about being "no-code" solutions, but if you need to do anything complex (or even something that should be simple) on a platform like Wix, you'll need to add custom code," said Houle. "WordPress is the only true 'no-code' solution because it has a simple plugin for almost any functionality."
2) FLEXIBILITY
In the opinion of Delower Hossain, founder & CEO at Dbuggers, WordPress's popularity comes as a result of its flexibility, allowing businesses to build any type of website.
"WordPress is a popular website building tool that lets you create any kind of website you can think of," said Hossain. "It's extremely flexible, meaning you have complete control over the design and functionality of your website."
3) SCALABILITY
According to Alexey Astakhov, VP of engineering at *instinctools, WordPress websites are very scalable which enables you to expand them as your business grows and quickly turn a simple few-page site into a full-fledged marketplace.
"[...] This CMS allows your site to smoothly evolve along with your business needs and goals," said Astakhov. "You can start with a small solution, which doesn't go beyond a standard layout and basic functions, and, over time, expand it into a full-fledged marketplace with custom design, a multicurrency function and integrations with a plethora of third-party services."
4) SEO FRIENDLINESS
Rishi Shoorik, managing director at Purpledot, suggests that what makes WordPress impressive is its SEO friendliness while highlighting that the platform helps achieve organic results.
"[...] As a company that is into developing websites, eCommerce platforms and digital marketing, we suggest our clients go for WordPress especially when they are looking to go for SEO since it is very SEO friendly," said Shoorik.
"We have seen clients improve search ranking within a span of 2 to 3 months in search results. They have jumped spots from 3rd page to 1st page on organic search. There is definitely a 10% to 20% change that we have seen in clients who switched to WordPress."
5) MILLIONS OF FREE AND PREMIUM PLUGINS AND THEMES
Tushar Garg, director of Reverse Thought Creative Studio, believes that WordPress has been such a popular builder mostly for its access to millions of free and premium plugins and themes that help customize websites and achieve an intuitive user experience.
"WordPress has been in the market since 2003 and the trust it has built along the way is massive," said Garg. "The key factor that makes WordPress most popular and unique is its ability to connect with millions of free and premium plugins and themes. Thanks to this, you can fine-tune the appearance and functions of your website with a quick and easy [installation] with the best user interface and experience."
DesignRush issued the May list of the best WordPress web design companies that help businesses build user-friendly and SEO-optimized websites.
1. Azuro Digital - azurodigital.com
Expertise: Web Design & Development, SEO, Branding and more
2. Real Media Factory - rmf.marketing
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, SEO-Optimized Content Creation and more
3. Prateeksha Web Design - prateeksha.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Hosting, SEO and more
4. Dbuggers - dbuggers.com
Expertise: Web Design & Development, eCommerce Development, Website Maintenance and more
5. CodeLabs - codelabs.inc
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Website Maintenance and more
6. *instinctools - instinctools.com
Expertise: Web Design & Development, App Development, Software Development and more
7. Griffon Webstudios - griffonwebstudios.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, SEO and more
8. Purpledot - purpledot.in
Expertise: Web Design, Web App Development, Web Hosting and more
9. Reverse Thought - reversethought.com
Expertise: Web Design, CMS Development, UX/UI Design and more
10. Zoewebs - zoewebs.com
Expertise: Web Design, eCommerce Design, Graphic Design and more
11. Oranks Infotech - oranks.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Web Analytics and more
12. Web Design Gator - webdesigngator.com
Expertise: Web Development, CMS Development, eCommerce Development and more
13. Galora Media - galoramedia.com
Expertise: Web Design, UX/UI Design, Branding and more
14. WDL.Digital - websitedesigners.london
Expertise: Web Design & Development, Graphic Design, Branding and more
15. Create Element - createelementslo.com
Expertise: Web Design, Local SEO, Organic SEO and more
Brands can explore the top WordPress web design companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush