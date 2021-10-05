FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this week's podcast episode, Zach Hoffman provides listeners with valuable insights, developed over his nearly two decades of experience in internet marketing. Zach is the CEO of the prestigious Fort Lauderdale-based marketing agency, Exults, a company that helps businesses increase their website traffic, improve brand image, and generate sales.
Hoffman shares his knowledge and expertise to provide businesses of all sizes with the tools and information needed to create an effective website that drives conversions. These five tips help business owners across all industries develop a positive brand image, remain relevant, and generate higher leads and sales.
He begins by sharing that businesses must take a step back and evaluate their current website. Does your website reflect the current goals of your company? Is your content up-to-date and relevant?
Users enjoy immediate gratification and easily accessible content. If a website is too difficult to navigate, you will lose traffic. There must be call-to-action placed in appropriate areas throughout the site, including contact forms, phone numbers, buy now buttons, and/or other useful applications. These tools make navigation easy for users and increase the likelihood of conversion.
The next tip is to keep your website simple. Use themes with colors and fonts that create a simple and easy-to-use experience.
Businesses should also consider device compatibility. Clients have revealed that they often share web content on their mobile devices. Because your website may be accessed at any time, on any device, you must ensure that your website is fully responsive on all platforms.
He shares that based on his experience and expertise, WordPress remains the best choice for an effective content management system. WordPress is scalable and open for new integrations, making it the best for accommodating a business in the long term.
WordPress also possesses the widely successful WooCommerce integration.
Don't think of the money that you spend on website development as an expense. This is a negative thought process that has not been the driving factor behind any successful web presence. Any money that you spend on your website, including professional services, themes, or widgets should be seen as an investment.
It is in your best interest to hire a reputable business to handle your website development. Hire someone who develops websites as a full-time job, not an amateur. Beware of red flags and website development schemes. Examples of red flags include a developer that is not in your country or one that cannot be reached by phone. Never sign any contract before confirming a designer's credibility.
In addition to these tips, the key to operating an effective website that drives results requires ongoing marketing, continuous improvement, and regular maintenance to sustain an online presence.
If you have any questions or would like to discuss your website, contact Zach at zach.hoffman@exults.com
More About Exults Digital Marketing
Exults is a full-service digital marketing agency that was created to help businesses of all of the sizes increase their traffic and sales. They offer their clients a full line of services including:
- Digital Branding
- Search Engine Optimization
- Ecommerce Development
- Pay-Per-Click Management
- Web Design
- Social Media Marketing
- Metaverse Development
Exults stays up-to-date on current and future trends. Contact Exults for more information. Exults is happy to share their industry knowledge with prospective clients.
Reach out to Exults today to speak with a digital marketing professional who is eager to provide businesses with the information and tools for success.
Media Contact
Natella Nabieva, Exults Digital Marketing, 866-999-4736, natella.nabieva@exults.com
SOURCE Exults Digital Marketing