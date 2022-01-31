ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alongside four other HubSpot Elite partners and founding members, Media Junction is pleased to announce their involvement with the Global Hub Alliance. This alliance brings together the top HubSpot Solutions Partners to help organizations that are looking to scale beyond their local regions.
The Global Hub Alliance was created to help organizations scale globally using the HubSpot platform. HubSpot is a leading software product that is used by 130,000+ businesses around the world to drive their inbound marketing, sales, and customer service strategies.
As organizations continue to grow and scale, the level of agency support needs to grow with them. Goals are getting bigger and strategies are getting bolder. The Global Hub Alliance is here to support growth, solve technical needs, and help businesses scale beyond geographical restrictions.
Trish Lessard, founder, and CEO of media junction®, said: "The alliance was formed out of a need to fill a void in the HubSpot partner ecosystem. Together we are stronger and better equipped to handle the vastly different needs of scaling companies using HubSpot."
In addition to Media Junction, the new alliance includes Six & Flow, Webs, Hype & Dexter, and InboundCycle. This carefully-curated network of like-minded agencies from all across the world will join forces so our clients can scale their businesses and grow like never before.
Each Elite partner will focus on specific specializations as well as regions and territories, providing expert market knowledge to the client while sharing strategies and ideas across the alliance to ensure excellent results. Media Junction will focus on the United States, while other partners will serve clients in Ireland, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Spain, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, and France.
"Organizations that partner with the Global Hub Alliance now have a team of HubSpot experts who can service multiple languages, cultures, and strategies without having to vet multiple agencies. This is our way of reducing friction in crafting your agency team," says media junction®'s VP of Growth, Dylan Wickliffe.
The Global Hub Alliance Partners support over 700 active HubSpot customers across the world, and is comprised of over 250 HubSpot experts with decades of experience. The founding partners have also created a job board with more than 50+ open positions.
The HubSpot Ecosystem got stronger today. Local hands with a global reach. For more information, visit http://www.globalhuballiance.com.
