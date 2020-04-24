HOBOKEN, N.J., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and email security consultant, presents tips to protect against numerous COVID-19 phishing scams that have appeared during the pandemic in a new article on the Messaging Architects website. The informative article presents five ways to combat the attacks, including multi-layered security and disaster recovery, employee training and strengthened access management.
"Now more than ever, organizations must be hyper-vigilant to protect assets and employees from attack," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "5 ways to Protect Your Business from COVID-19 Phishing SCAMS."
1. Implement Multi-layered Security and Disaster Recovery
"First, implement or update a reliable business continuity and disaster recovery plan so data can be recovered quickly if compromised."
2. Thoroughly Train Employees
"Regularly educate employees about emerging threats and common-sense email safety. Additionally, give them the direction they need to ensure they implement security measures at home. Include password policies, as well as procedures for updating firewalls and other software and firmware."
3. Enable email protection features
"Review and employ the email protection features of your email service. For example, ensure automated encryption to protect data both in transit and at rest."
Secure and Productive Remote Work
Small and mid-size business leaders need professional cyber security and guidance to keep employees working remotely secure and productive. Click for a summary of remote work services provided by eMazzanti technologies.
