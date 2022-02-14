ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valentine's Day doesn't have to be stressful. No need to go the extra mile and put together the largest flower bouquet that fades away in a few days or the fanciest chocolate box that goes straight to the hips. Tello Mobile invites people to ditch the traditional routes and choose a more practical approach: 50% OFF best-selling Tello plans.
Perfect match: Love & savings
The 50% off deal is valid for the first month of service, for new customers and new lines, for all Tello plans above $10/mo. Grab it until Feb 28, 2022.
That means they can add a new line to your Tello account for their significant other or any family member or friend, and benefit from the discount. Plus, this is the perfect moment for people to meet Tello if they need to save on their wireless phone bill.
Here are the best value plans & Tello's Valentine's Day discounts:
$7/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 2 GB, and $14 going forward
$9.5/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 4 GB, and $19 going forward
$12/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 6 GB, and $24 going forward
Spread the love - Tello love
Tello Mobile has a great Referral Program that helps customers earn account credit they can use to pay future phone bills or even buy a phone. The referee and the referred both get $10 account credit when the referred places their first order. The special February offer means that the friend referred enjoys both the 50% discount on the first month of service, and the Tello dollars.
It's super simple to use: you refer a friend with the link from your account and get Tello Dollars as a token of our appreciation. The referred friend gets rewarded as well once he places an order. Each party gets $10 Tello Dollars (account credit).
Perks to enjoy not only on Valentine's Day, but all year long
Tello Mobile is not that kind of partner that seduces you and then sends you off to cook dinner. Or fix everything around the house. You get the picture. When the special offer ends, Tello is still treating its customers with:
Free hotspot - customers can turn their smartphone into a hotspot with free tethering, being able to share their data plan balance free of charge with other devices or with their friends.
Minutes can be used for calls to more than 60 international countries, and every plan option comes with free unlimited text, even data-only plans.
Absolutely no fees, no contracts and no payment in advance
Full VoLTE features for both Android and iOS
Flexible Family Plans: multiple lines management under one account, no additional fees per line
In addition to this, cell phone plans can be upgraded, downgraded, or renewed at any time, for no charge at all. The "no fees whatsoever" policy, outstanding 24/7 customer service & free international calls to 60+ countries included in any talk & text plan, make Tello stand out from other MVNOs. No wonder that customers are raving about Tello services, rating it as 'Excellent', by means of more than 8k unbiased reviews on Trustpilot, a famous review website.
About Tello
Tello, a mobile carrier launched in 2016 caters to a variety of needs, whether that's a lot of data or a simple plan with a smidgen of MB. The "no fees whatsoever" policy, the flexible plans, and the outstanding 24/7 customer support made Tello the only wireless carrier on the US MVNO market rated as 'Excellent', as a result of over 8k unbiased customer reviews on Trustpilot. Tello.com is a KeepCalling brand, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.
