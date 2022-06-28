Non-supportive manager is the top reason STEM + women are quitting, with 100 percent citing the situation as negatively impacting life, including 54 percent saying it impacts mental health
SEATTLE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Great Resignation is far from over for women in careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics with 50 percent of STEM + women ready to quit their job. Gotara (http://www.gotara.com), creator of the leading global career growth platform for women in STEM +, today announced its REACH Report results for the first half of 2022. Gotara has more than 13,000 members across 160 countries, and recently surveyed its women in STEM + (members and non-members alike) for the Gotara REACH Report offering a post-pandemic analysis to capture the state of STEM+ women's careers. The average years of experience of those who participated was 13.5, creating a significant brain drain and negative impact on diversity and inclusion efforts if the challenges of attrition aren't quickly and systemically addressed.
In 2021, a record 48 million people (about twice the population of Texas) quit their jobs, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. This became known as the Great Resignation. Throughout the pandemic, women were at the forefront of the Great Resignation, with payroll provider Gusto finding that the quit rate for all women was 1.1 percentage point higher than men.
Employers Must Brace for Immediate and Continued Resignations of STEM + Women
According to the Gotara Reach Report, 50 percent of those surveyed said they are planning to leave their job, with 56 percent of these women indicating they plan to leave in 0 to 3 months, 15 percent before the end of the year, and 28 percent next year. Even before the pandemic, Gotara found that up to 40 percent of STEM + women were quitting within 5 to 7 years after launching their careers, compared to a 23 percent attrition rate of men. When women in STEM + leave, a company's intellectual property also leaves, slowing innovation, dulling competitive edge, and dampening top-line growth and margins.
"Contrary to popular belief, the Gotara REACH report highlights that when it comes to women in the STEM + workplace in a post pandemic world, women's reasons for still wanting to join the Great Resignation are not primarily about compensation, benefits, or struggling to balance work and family life," said D. Sangeeta, founder and CEO of Gotara.
The Real Reasons STEM + Women Want to Quit
The primary reasons women report wanting to leave their jobs? Top of the list is non-supportive managers (27%), followed by lack of opportunities for promotion (18%), and a tie between lack of recognition (12%) and lack of communication (12%). Additional reasons reported were not having remote work opportunities (10%), being overworked (9%), not being heard (6%), and having low or non-competitive compensation (6%).
In addition, 36 percent of those who reported wanting to quit their job rated their company's efforts to hire, retain, and accelerate careers of STEM + women as "poor to very poor." Ninety-nine percent of those considering leaving said that senior management at their company does not truly engage in diversity and inclusion efforts that led to positive outcomes, with 69 percent indicating that they do not have allyship initiatives. Those preparing to leave overwhelmingly rated their company's culture as authoritative, not collaborative.
Sangeeta continued, "It's easy to blame managers, but it's not their fault. They are not the root cause. While serious commitments are being made to help managers become more aware of DEI efforts, many managers don't know where to begin to truly become an agent of change."
Being Unhappy and Wanting to Quit Job Negatively Impacts Life
Unhappiness at work does not stay at work. It follows employees' home and into virtually every aspect of their lives. Our research found that 100% of women preparing to leave reported that their primary reasons for leaving negatively impacted their life, including a negative impact on mental health (54%), finances (28%) and the relationship with their children (13%).
By the end of 2021, many American adults found themselves in the worst mental state in years. According to the US Census Bureau, 47 percent of adults reported symptoms of anxiety, 39 percent reported symptoms of depression, and 1 in 5 adults disclosed suffering from a mental illness. Add that to the stress women preparing to leave their jobs are already feeling.
Empowered and Valued Women in STEM + Key to Diversity and Inclusion
Where women continue to be vastly under-represented in areas like engineering (15%), computing (25%) and physical sciences (40%), Gotara found that 53 percent of women do not always feel empowered to recruit women into their organizations. In fact, 26 percent rarely to never feel empowered to recruit women into their organization. Overall, 81 percent of women in STEM + jobs reported that they do not always feel valued in their contributions at work, and 77 percent said they do not always feel included at work.
"Let's face it. If a woman doesn't feel valued in her workplace she isn't going to recruit someone. In fact, she may join the Great Resignation like many of her colleagues," said Michael Alicea, Chief Human Resource Officer at Trellix. "Employees deserve more from their workplace, which is why we partnered with Gotara. Not only do we get actionable data to the root cause of retention and attrition, we get a platform for upskilling, coaching, and mentoring to accelerate women's careers as we build the premier home for diverse cybersecurity talent."
