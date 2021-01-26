50 Prominent Women Run Full Page Ad in The New York Times Calling on President Biden to Implement Marshall Plan for Moms in First 100 Days

Amy Schumer, Alexis McGill Johnson, Julianne Moore, Tarana Burke, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Charlize Theron, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union, Ana Ortiz, Other Activists and Leaders Signed Letter, Led By Girls Who Code Founder and CEO Reshma Saujani Group urges Administration to create task force dedicated to implementing a "Marshall Plan for Moms," providing mothers with basic income Letter also calls for task force to pass policies addressing parental leave, affordable childcare, pay equity to support working women