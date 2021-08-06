NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The handicrafts market is set to grow by $ 514.92 bn, progressing at a CAGR of about 13% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The need for low capital investments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of information regarding handicraft products will hamper the market growth. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the handicrafts market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Handicrafts Market 2021-2025: Scope
Report Metrics
Report Details
Base Year Considered
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Forecast Unit
Billion
Segments Covered
By Product and Geography
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Companies Covered
Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd., HimalayanMart.com, Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd., Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, Ten Thousand Villages US, and The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd.
Handicrafts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Handicrafts Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Metal Art Ware And Jewelry
- Woodware
- Textile Products
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
35% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The presence of favorable government policies for the import of handicrafts is anticipated to facilitate market growth, particularly in the US.
Furthermore, the handicrafts market share growth by the metal art ware and jewelry will be faster compared to other segments during the forecast period. In addition, China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam are expected to emerge as major producers of metal art ware and jewelry products during the forecast period.
Handicrafts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist handicrafts market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the handicrafts market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the handicrafts market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handicrafts market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Metal art ware and jewelry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Woodware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Textile products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd.
- Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd.
- HimalayanMart.com
- Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd.
- Native Crafts and Arts
- Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd.
- Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd.
- OSM HANDICRAFT
- Ten Thousand Villages US
- The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
