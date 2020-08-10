SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Net revenues decreased 14.0% from Q2 2019 to RMB828.6 million (US$117.3 million)
- Online recruitment services revenues decreased 17.6%
- Other human resource related revenues decreased 7.7%
- Income from operations was RMB165.5 million (US$23.4 million)
- Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB5.55 (US$0.79)
- Excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB5.28 (US$0.75)
Commenting on the results, Rick Yan, President and Chief Executive Officer of 51job, said, "Our second quarter results reflected a sequential rebound in our other HR services segment and sound profitability that balanced cost management and strategic investments. While economic recovery is underway in China and we have seen steady improvement in labor market activity since March, hiring tends to be a lagging indicator, and companies remain careful and selective in adding headcount amid lingering uncertainty from the COVD-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. As we rebuild our revenue pipeline and work with employers and job seekers to adjust to a new normal, we remain committed to providing our users with the high quality service, innovative technology and dedicated support they need to overcome current challenges. With our strong financial and competitive position, we will continue to prioritize new product development, strategic investments and operational improvement that we expect to drive our future growth and success."
Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Net revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 were RMB828.6 million (US$117.3 million), a decrease of 14.0% from RMB963.6 million for the same quarter in 2019.
Online recruitment services revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB503.3 million (US$71.2 million), representing a 17.6% decrease from RMB611.0 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The decline was due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic uncertainty on the business operations of companies in China, which has reduced their recruitment demand and curtailed their spending on the Company's online recruitment platforms compared to the same quarter in 2019.
Other human resource related revenues for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 7.7% to RMB325.4 million (US$46.1 million) from RMB352.6 million for the same quarter in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to fewer in-person training events conducted in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the pandemic's impact on physical interaction and limitations on social gatherings and travel instituted by local authorities from time to time.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB557.5 million (US$78.9 million) compared with RMB675.9 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Gross margin, which is gross profit as a percentage of net revenues, was 67.3% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 70.1% for the same quarter in 2019. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a lower level of revenues in the second quarter of 2020, which was partially offset by a reduction in contributions to social welfare funds as well as less direct costs related to training events.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 3.4% to RMB391.9 million (US$55.5 million) from RMB405.6 million for the same quarter in 2019. Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 6.7% to RMB292.7 million (US$41.4 million) from RMB313.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year primarily due to a decrease in performance-based bonuses and a reduction in contributions to social welfare funds, which was partially offset by greater spending on advertising and promotion activities. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 increased 7.9% to RMB99.2 million (US$14.0 million) from RMB92.0 million for the same quarter of the prior year primarily due to higher share-based compensation expense and a larger provision for doubtful accounts, which was partially offset by a decrease in salaries and performance-based bonuses as well as a reduction in contributions to social welfare funds.
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB165.5 million (US$23.4 million) compared with RMB270.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Operating margin, which is income from operations as a percentage of net revenues, was 20.0% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 28.0% for the same quarter in 2019. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 24.6% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 30.9% for the same quarter in 2019.
The Company recognized a loss from foreign currency translation of RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020 compared with a gain of RMB28.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to the impact of the change in exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar on the Company's U.S. dollar cash deposits.
In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a mark-to-market, non-cash gain of RMB56.8 million (US$8.0 million) associated with a change in fair value of equity securities investment in Huali University Group Limited, which is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Other income in the second quarter of 2020 included local government financial subsidies of RMB144.9 million (US$20.5 million) compared with RMB123.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Net income attributable to 51job for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB376.7 million (US$53.3 million) compared with RMB67.4 million for the same quarter in 2019. Fully diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB5.55 (US$0.79) compared with RMB1.00 for the same quarter in 2019.
In the second quarter of 2020, total share-based compensation expense was RMB38.1 million (US$5.4 million) compared with RMB28.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Excluding share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation, and changes in fair value of equity securities investment and convertible senior notes, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB358.5 million (US$50.7 million) compared with RMB400.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB5.28 (US$0.75) in the second quarter of 2020 compared with RMB5.90 in the second quarter of 2019.
As of June 30, 2020, cash and short-term investments totaled RMB10,729.4 million (US$1,518.7 million) compared with RMB9,940.6 million as of December 31, 2019.
Business Outlook
Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company's net revenues target for the third quarter of 2020 is in the estimated range of RMB820 million to RMB870 million (US$116.1 million to US$123.1 million). Excluding share-based compensation expense, any gain or loss from foreign currency translation and any change in fair value of equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, the Company's non-GAAP fully diluted earnings target for the third quarter of 2020 is in the estimated range of RMB2.70 to RMB3.20 (US$0.38 to US$0.45) per share. The Company expects total share-based compensation expense in the third quarter of 2020 to be in the estimated range of RMB37 million to RMB39 million (US$5.2 million to US$5.5 million). The above forecast reflects 51job's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change and substantial uncertainty.
Guidance for earnings per share is provided on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the future impact of certain items, such as gain/loss from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of equity securities investment. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP items to expected reported GAAP earnings per share, without unreasonable efforts, due to the unknown effect and potential significance of such future impact.
Currency Convenience Translation
For the convenience of readers, certain Renminbi amounts have been translated into U.S. dollar amounts at the rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2020 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), 51job uses non-GAAP financial measures of income before income tax expense, income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to 51job and adjusted earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation, and changes in fair value of equity securities investment and convertible senior notes, as well as the related tax effect of these items. The Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense and its related tax effect from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors to assess and analyze the Company's core operating results as such expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company's business operations and do not impact its cash earnings. The Company believes excluding gain/loss from foreign currency translation, and changes in fair value of equity securities investment and convertible senior notes, as well as the related tax effect, from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors as such translation, mark-to-market gain or loss is not indicative of the Company's core business operations and will not result in cash settlement nor impact the Company's cash earnings. 51job also believes these non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation, and changes in fair value of equity securities investment and convertible senior notes, as well as the related tax effect of these items, are important in helping investors to understand the Company's current financial performance and future prospects and to compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The presentation of these additional measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies. The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP measures in the attached financial statements.
About 51job
Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets, "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51job's beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as 51job's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. 51job may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. All forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations at the time of the statements and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: execution of 51job's strategies and business plans; growth and trends of the human resource services industry in China; market acceptance of 51job's products and services; competition in the industry; 51job's ability to control costs and expenses; 51job's ability to retain key personnel and attract new talent; relevant government policies and regulations relating to 51job's industry, corporate structure and business operations; seasonality in the business; fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar and other currencies; risks related to acquisitions or investments 51job has made or will make in the future; accounting adjustments that may occur during the quarterly or annual close or auditing process; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus or other pandemic. Further information regarding these and other risks are included in 51job's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release and based on assumptions that 51job believes to be reasonable as of this date, and 51job undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
51job, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
Revenues:
Online recruitment services
611,025
503,254
71,231
Other human resource related revenues
352,567
325,374
46,054
Net revenues
963,592
828,628
117,285
Cost of services (Note 2)
(287,733)
(271,176)
(38,382)
Gross profit
675,859
557,452
78,903
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (Note 3)
(313,687)
(292,732)
(41,434)
General and administrative (Note 4)
(91,956)
(99,192)
(14,040)
Total operating expenses
(405,643)
(391,924)
(55,474)
Income from operations
270,216
165,528
23,429
Gain (Loss) from foreign currency translation
28,571
(547)
(77)
Interest and investment income, net
45,424
66,419
9,401
Change in fair value of equity securities investment
-
56,806
8,040
Change in fair value of convertible senior notes
(333,287)
-
-
Other income, net
123,059
144,590
20,465
Income before income tax expense
133,983
432,796
61,258
Income tax expense
(67,420)
(59,621)
(8,439)
Net income
66,563
373,175
52,819
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
861
3,485
493
Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.
67,424
376,660
53,312
Net income
66,563
373,175
52,819
Other comprehensive income (loss)
378
(5)
(1)
Total comprehensive income
66,941
373,170
52,818
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.03
5.62
0.80
Diluted (Note 5)
1.00
5.55
0.79
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
65,618,355
67,009,015
67,009,015
Diluted
67,754,553
67,878,333
67,878,333
Notes:
(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB7.0651
to US$1.00 on June 30, 2020 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical
release of the Federal Reserve Board.
(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB4,459 and RMB6,079 (US$860) for the three months ended
June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB3,833 and RMB5,225 (US$740) for the three months ended
June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB19,684 and RMB26,826 (US$3,797) for the three months ended
June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
(5) On April 15, 2019, the convertible senior notes matured, and the note holders requested the conversion of the senior
notes into 4,035,664 shares.
51job, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
Revenues:
Online recruitment services
1,224,401
1,050,271
148,656
Other human resource related revenues
651,052
569,468
80,603
Net revenues
1,875,453
1,619,739
229,259
Cost of services (Note 2)
(537,097)
(525,479)
(74,377)
Gross profit
1,338,356
1,094,260
154,882
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (Note 3)
(602,415)
(568,924)
(80,526)
General and administrative (Note 4)
(182,199)
(189,834)
(26,869)
Total operating expenses
(784,614)
(758,758)
(107,395)
Income from operations
553,742
335,502
47,487
Gain from foreign currency translation
42,351
9,624
1,362
Interest and investment income, net
77,980
110,734
15,673
Change in fair value of equity securities investment
-
66,697
9,440
Change in fair value of convertible senior notes
(752,073)
-
-
Other income, net
185,387
148,925
21,079
Income before income tax expense
107,387
671,482
95,041
Income tax expense
(127,476)
(96,392)
(13,643)
Net income (loss)
(20,089)
575,090
81,398
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
2,697
6,816
965
Net income (loss) attributable to 51job, Inc.
(17,392)
581,906
82,363
Net income (loss)
(20,089)
575,090
81,398
Other comprehensive income
60
303
43
Total comprehensive income (loss)
(20,029)
575,393
81,441
Earnings (Loss) per share:
Basic
(0.27)
8.70
1.23
Diluted (Note 5)
(0.27)
8.56
1.21
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
63,642,818
66,906,106
66,906,106
Diluted
63,642,818
67,942,579
67,942,579
Notes:
(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB7.0651
to US$1.00 on June 30, 2020 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly
statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB9,120 and RMB11,996 (US$1,698) for the six months ended
June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB7,840 and RMB10,312 (U$1,460) for the six months ended
June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB40,302 and RMB52,946 (US$7,494) for the six months ended
June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
(5) On April 15, 2019, the convertible senior notes matured, and the note holders requested the conversion of the senior
notes into 4,035,664 shares. The impact of share options was excluded in the computation of diluted loss per share for
the six months ended June 30, 2019 because the effect would be anti-dilutive.
51job, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
GAAP income before income tax expense
133,983
432,796
61,258
Add: Share-based compensation
27,976
38,130
5,397
Add (Less): (Gain) Loss from foreign currency translation
(28,571)
547
77
Less: Change in fair value of equity securities investment
-
(56,806)
(8,040)
Add: Change in fair value of convertible senior notes
333,287
-
-
Non-GAAP income before income tax expense
466,675
414,667
58,692
GAAP income tax expense
(67,420)
(59,621)
(8,439)
Tax effect of non-GAAP line items
(64)
(8)
(1)
Non-GAAP income tax expense
(67,484)
(59,629)
(8,440)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
399,191
355,038
50,252
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.
400,052
358,523
50,745
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:
Basic
6.10
5.35
0.76
Diluted (Note 2)
5.90
5.28
0.75
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
65,618,355
67,009,015
67,009,015
Diluted
67,754,553
67,878,333
67,878,333
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
GAAP income before income tax expense
107,387
671,482
95,041
Add: Share-based compensation
57,262
75,254
10,652
Less: Gain from foreign currency translation
(42,351)
(9,624)
(1,362)
Less: Change in fair value of equity securities investment
-
(66,697)
(9,440)
Add: Change in fair value of convertible senior notes
752,073
-
-
Non-GAAP income before income tax expense
874,371
670,415
94,891
GAAP income tax expense
(127,476)
(96,392)
(13,643)
Tax effect of non-GAAP line items
(56)
(39)
(6)
Non-GAAP income tax expense
(127,532)
(96,431)
(13,649)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
746,839
573,984
81,242
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.
749,536
580,800
82,207
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:
Basic
11.78
8.68
1.23
Diluted (Note 2)
11.44
8.55
1.21
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
63,642,818
66,906,106
66,906,106
Diluted
65,542,618
67,942,579
67,942,579
Notes:
(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB7.0651
to US$1.00 on June 30, 2020 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical
release of the Federal Reserve Board.
(2) On April 15, 2019, the convertible senior notes matured, and the note holders requested the conversion of the senior
notes into 4,035,664 shares.
51job, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
2,294,904
1,953,885
276,554
Restricted cash
66,169
-
-
Short-term investments
7,645,686
8,775,551
1,242,099
Accounts receivable (net of allowance of RMB21,952 and
RMB18,915 as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020,
respectively)
266,437
207,615
29,386
Prepayments and other current assets
669,208
408,797
57,861
Total current assets
10,942,404
11,345,848
1,605,900
Non-current assets:
Long-term investments
1,482,544
1,551,453
219,594
Property and equipment, net
271,932
273,514
38,713
Goodwill
1,036,124
1,036,124
146,654
Intangible assets, net
203,162
182,887
25,886
Right-of-use assets
320,809
319,401
45,208
Other long-term assets
10,420
15,219
2,154
Deferred tax assets
22,147
28,052
3,971
Total non-current assets
3,347,138
3,406,650
482,180
Total assets
14,289,542
14,752,498
2,088,080
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
48,114
49,748
7,041
Salary and employee related accrual
162,775
156,139
22,100
Taxes payable
267,596
153,164
21,679
Advance from customers
1,108,518
999,801
141,513
Lease liabilities, current
34,817
38,852
5,499
Other payables and accruals
1,211,642
1,163,578
164,694
Total current liabilities
2,833,462
2,561,282
362,526
Non-current liabilities:
Lease liabilities, non-current
50,763
49,801
7,049
Deferred tax liabilities
214,307
214,356
30,340
Total non-current liabilities
265,070
264,157
37,389
Total liabilities
3,098,532
2,825,439
399,915
Mezzanine equity:
Redeemable non-controlling interests
216,974
209,550
29,658
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares (US$0.0001 par value: 500,000,000 shares
authorized, 66,784,688 and 67,159,498 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020,
respectively)
53
54
8
Additional paid-in capital
4,901,466
5,063,342
716,670
Statutory reserves
17,930
17,930
2,538
Accumulated other comprehensive income
254,524
254,827
36,068
Retained earnings
5,774,358
6,356,264
899,671
Total 51job, Inc. shareholders' equity
10,948,331
11,692,417
1,654,955
Non-controlling interests
25,705
25,092
3,552
Total equity
10,974,036
11,717,509
1,658,507
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
14,289,542
14,752,498
2,088,080
Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00
on June 30, 2020 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal
Reserve Board.