The Graduating Class of 2022 Earned More Than $2 Million in Scholarship Funds
COLUMBIA, S.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state, celebrated the school's graduating class of high school seniors on Tuesday. The virtual school hosted three in-person ceremonies, one at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, one at the Greenville Convention Center and another at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center. The Class of 2022 also has the option of participating in virtual events on June 8 so seniors across the state unable to attend an in-person event can still celebrate among their school administrators, staff, teachers and family members.
South Carolina Connections Academy's Class of 2022 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state, including Irmo, West Columbia, Greer and more. Among the graduating class, 53% plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, 20% plan to enter the workforce and 5% plan to attend vocational or technical school. Collectively, the graduating class earned more than $2 million in scholarship funds. Graduating as valedictorian is Lana Guy, with Michaela Lanier as salutatorian.
Graduating alongside their peers are two seniors from the McCall family. "Our experience with South Carolina Connections Academy has been awesome," said Orangeburg County resident and caretaker, Deborah McCall. "With two alumni, two upcoming graduates and a large family with younger students, you start to build a familial connection with the school. I've enjoyed watching my two current seniors grow with South Carolina Connections Academy, and I think it has done well in preparing them for the future."
Emma Connelly, Gaffney resident and graduating senior, has been with the online school since 2012. "Since joining South Carolina Connections Academy, I've had many leadership opportunities and learned independence. The flexibility and support of my teachers enabled me to participate in extracurriculars both in and outside of school," Connelly said. "I am thankful to my teachers and peers for helping me accomplish all of my personal, academic and community achievements."
"I am thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our seniors, who have displayed such resilience and strength over the past three years," said Josh Kitchens, South Carolina Connections Academy's principal. "Seeing our students realize their full potential is an amazing gift. Our entire school community is rooting for the success of the graduating Class of 2022 as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."
South Carolina Connections Academy currently serves more than 6,250 students across South Carolina, providing them with both continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and a curriculum focusing on academics and helping to build fundamental life skills. This combination fosters an environment for students to gain the confidence they need to thrive in today's modern world. The school's teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be uniquely tailored based on a student's specific needs.
Students at South Carolina Connections Academy have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities, and flexible scheduling, giving them the opportunity to take ownership of their unique educational journey. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is now open at South Carolina Connections Academy for grades K-11. Interested families are encouraged to attend an upcoming online information session to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information on South Carolina Connections Academy, please visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.
About South Carolina Connections Academy
South Carolina Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Authorized under state law by the Charter Institute at Erskine, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. South Carolina Connections Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges & Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia, formerly AdvancED. For more information, call 800–382–6010 or visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.
