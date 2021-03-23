Parents view e-learning more favorably now than before the pandemic.

Parents view e-learning more favorably now than before the pandemic.

 By Learnopoly

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 55% of parents view e-learning more, or significantly more, favorably now than before the pandemic -- according to a new study by Learnopoly.

The survey found that 61% of parents were satisfied with e-learning, however 52% expressed concern that their child had missed out on social interaction.

Learnopoly polled a representative sample of 500 parents whose children were between the ages 4-18 and had experienced e-learning during the pandemic.

The survey investigated parents' attitudes toward their children e-learning during COVID restrictions, factors influencing satisfaction, and what parents thought schools should do to help children get back to school.

Experience of remote learning: the pandemic was the first time 88% of children had experienced remote learning. Of those with prior experience, only 30% had done so on a regular basis (4% of the total).

Changing attitudes: the majority of parents are satisfied with e-learning (61%), view it more favorably now than before the pandemic (55%), and would welcome more e-learning in some form in the future (58%).

Drivers of satisfaction: the main drivers of satisfaction were that their child liked e-learning (55%) and that parents were able to have a more active role in their child's education (53%). The fact that parents felt there were fewer distractions at home than in school (34%) was closely followed by feelings that their child had progressed faster at home (33%).

Top concerns: 52% of parents worried that their child had lost out on social aspects of school, 35% were concerned that their child now needs to catch up on lost learning, and 25% felt their child had fallen behind their peers.

Homeschooling: as a result of their experience of e-learning during the pandemic, 50% of parents now view homeschooling more favorably, or significantly more favorably, than before the pandemic, while 28% have not altered their view of homeschooling.

Productivity: 60% of parents indicated that they themselves have been less productive while their child has been e-learning.

School support after reopening: 38% of parents favoured schools offering students more tutoring and more opportunities for social interaction on return to school. There was much less support for shortening upcoming holidays (17%) or having the option to repeat a year (13%).

Complete Study Results: https://learnopoly.com/e-learning-during-the-pandemic-statistics/

Study Methodology

The study sampled 500 parents whose children were between the ages 4 - 18 and had experienced e-learning during the pandemic. Respondents were evenly spread across the US and were gender, age and income balanced. The survey was conducted online from March 13 - March 14, 2021.

Learnopoly reviews online courses, e-learning platforms, and EdTech solutions, and has been featured in prominent publications such as MarketScale.

Contacts

Learnoply

Finn Patraic

305709@email4pr.com

+44 7846 856544

Full report: https://learnopoly.com/e-learning-during-the-pandemic-statistics/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/55-of-parents-view-e-learning-more-favorably-now-than-before-the-pandemic-new-study-by-learnopoly-finds-301253621.html

SOURCE Learnopoly

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.