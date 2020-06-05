DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Enabled Autonomous Robots Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Robot Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G enabled autonomous robots market will reach $73.77 billion by 2030, growing by 10.4% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19. The shipment of 5G enabled autonomous robots is expected to advance to 96.6 thousand units in 2030 driven by the fast-growing 5G deployment and its industrial applications.
The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. Highlighted with 86 tables and 88 figures, this 184-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G enabled autonomous robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G enabled autonomous robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)
- Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
- Humanoid
- Other Robot Types
Based on mode of operation, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Remotely Operated Robots
- Semi-Autonomous Robots
- Fully-Autonomous Robots
Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Agriculture & Forest
- Healthcare
- Power & Energy
- Defense & Security
- Industry and Manufacture
- Logistics and Retail
- Autonomous Vehicles & Transportation
- Aerospace
- Other Verticals
Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Consumer
- Enterprise
- Government
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Robot Type, Mode of Operation, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 5G enabled autonomous robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- 3D Robotics
- ABB Ltd
- Adept Technology
- Amazon Robotics
- Asus
- Auris Surgical Robotics
- Bluefin Robotics Corporation
- Ericsson
- Honda Motors
- Intel
- iRobot
- KUKA
- Lely Group
- Nokia
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Paslin
- Qorvo
- RealDoll
- Samsung
- SoftBank
- True Companion
- Verizon Communications
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1enpan
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716