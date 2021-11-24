NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Services Market by End-user (consumer and enterprise) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the 5g services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 170.30 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
The increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services and increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of urban population are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high deployment cost of 5g technology will challenge market growth.
The 5g services market report is segmented by end-user (consumer and enterprise) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for 5g services in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- AT and T Inc.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- BT Group Plc
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
5G Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 170.30 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
25.20
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Orange SA, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
