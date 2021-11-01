CHENGDU, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DearMob's core product 5KPlayer just announced an update when 2021 Halloween kicks off, so as to let people enjoy Halloween videos and other media contents much more easily.
5KPlayer version 6.9 update log
Added: M3U8/M3U links playback feature.
Added: Local music lyrics auto sync feature.
Improved: Keep playback history settings.
Fixed: Online video download slow error.
Version 6.9 of 5KPlayer has redefined its role of being a multimedia player. To be specific, the support for M3U8 and M3U links widens the road to the playback of online media files, and also lets 5KPlayer reach the TV field finally. By putting .m3u8 or .m3u links into 5KPlayer, users can watch videos directly from some websites without download and without advertisements. More importantly, popular and minor TV channels are accessible on computer from now on. As of this news, 5KPlayer is the optimal but not only M3U8/M3U player to live stream contents through direct video links. Due to the built-in Hardware Acceleration technology, it decodes any CPU load 4K/HD streams fast and in high quality. In cased needed, the embedded DLNA feature will be a good call for video streaming from computer to various DLNA-compliant devices wirelessly.
To save disk space of computer, M3U8/M3U link streaming is the top choice. But if online contents download is needed, the improved 5KPlayer with faster download speed is a good solution. With this tool, any non-protected online contents can be grabbed for offline watching, including Halloween/Christmas contents, and H.265/H.264 MP4 MOV MKV HDR videos up to 4K and 8K. Movie buffs will like the updated 5KPlayer, and audio fanciers will also be happier with the music playback for the newly-added music lyrics auto sync feature.
As always, to be a versatile 4K video player, 5KPlayer keeps its good traditions of playing high definition media files all the way while reserving highest video and audio quality. At the same time, it searches for new development and finally gets support for live TV streaming through M3U/M3U8 links. Comparing to rivals, 5KPlayer now has reached a newer level to serve all people who have demand for high-quality video music playback, channel streaming, online clip download, DLNA cross-platform streaming, iOS AirPlay mirroring, and so on.
Freeware Availability
5KPlayer is totally a free video music player integrated with M3U/M3U8 live stream, online video download, media DLNA streaming and AirPlay mirroring features. The new version 6.9 for Mac and Windows is now available to download at: https://www.5kplayer.com/.
