NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, announces Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian has been interviewed on the Amazing Business Radio podcast by customer service expert, Shep Hyken. The episode, titled, Crisis Management and the Customer Experience, dives into strategies for managing PR and global crisis while strengthening your relationship with your customers. The episode is now available everywhere you listen to podcasts including iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and C-Suite Radio.
Top takeaways include:
- A key finding from 5WPR's 2020 Consumer Culture Report was that 71% of people surveyed find it important to buy from companies that align with their values.
- When it comes to customer service and customer loyalty, it is important to attempt to understand your customers' values. If you can resonate with what is important to your customers, you will build a more loyal customer base.
- Trust is crucial in any relationship. Businesses must prove to their customers that they are trustworthy.
As a seasoned crisis communications expert, Ronn Torossian notes, "Brand sentiment really matters. What you say, how you say it, tone—those things really affect consumer purchasing habits and loyalty."
Ronn Torossian is the Founder and CEO of 5W Public Relations. He has worked with some of the world's most visible companies, brands and organizations, author of "For Immediate Release," and has been recognized with numerous awards throughout his career spanning over 20 years.
Shep Hyken is a customer service and experience expert, New York Times bestselling author, award-winning keynote speaker, and your host of Amazing Business Radio.
About 5W Public Relations
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
About Amazing Business Radio
Amazing Business Radio features customer service expert and New York Times bestselling author Shep Hyken who interviews leading business professionals and other customer experience experts. Each guest shares tips and insights on how to succeed in business. The bright business minds featured on Amazing Business Radio come from all over the world and include viral video stars, corporate CEOs, bestselling authors, thought leaders, and many other inspiring personalities. The show covers a variety of topics related to customer service and customer experience and will provide answers that listeners need to know in order to take their success to the next level. Amazing Business Radio airs every week on, iTunes, Spotify, and other platforms and channels.
Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585