Global Targeting Pods is USD 3.54 Billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 6.22 Billion by the year 2028. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 7.06% during the forecast period, 2020-2028.
APAC is expected to dominate the global market with a market value of around USD 2.62 billion owing to the increasing R&D investment in this sector coupled with an infrastructure that supports the same.
The rising global conflicts and cross-border tension between countries including China, India, Pakistan, and Others in the APAC region is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Targeting Pod Market. North America is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of around USD 1.83 Billion. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period with a CAGR of around 8.66%.
Since the use of carpet bombing, which resulted in unintended civilian causalities, there was a clear need for increased precision of bombing to get higher efficiency and effectiveness of an operation. The intended result was to effectively neutralize targets with minimal firepower. During the 2nd World War, the pilots used to mathematically calculate the time of the release of the bomb, however, this was not very effective. This resulted in the emergence of the Targeting Pod Market.
The digital battlefield has become a force multiplier in the 21st century that has reshaped how military forces around the globe prepare for and overcome regional and international competitors' issues. Targeting Pods, having become beneficial, interlinked nodes in the field with all-new tactical abilities, have not escaped the significant impacts of digitalization.
The number of advanced targeting pod systems has increased over the last decade as defence departments aim to build their armed forces lighter, faster, and ready to deploy. The military and defence sector worldwide are demanding an elevated need to implement an advanced targeting pod (TGP) to provide identification of targets and allow for more reliably planned releases of weapons without the assistance of external off-board tools.
Variables such as focusing on improving frontline situational awareness and increasing occurrences of asymmetric and network-centered warfare have a major positive impact on the targeting pod market.
Moreover, the increase in defence spending, particularly in emerging economies, and subsequent investments in the procurement of such systems are further boosting the growth of the market.
Factors such as cost of equipment, obsolete platforms, and technological advancements in munitions, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. Increasing terrorist attacks and a focus on counter operations, and the launch of military modernization programs by many nations around the world, have created promising opportunities for the targeting pod market to grow.
Market Dynamics of the Global Targeting Pod Market
Drivers
- Advancements in Sensor Technology
- Rise in Unmanned Platforms
- Ongoing Military Modernization Programs
- Increased Battlefield Capability
- Innovative Manufacturing
- Growth in Asymmetric Warfare
- Rise in Global Conflicts
Restraints
- Cost of Equipment
- Obsolete Platforms
- Technological Advancements in Munitions
Challenges
- Defense Budget
- Interoperability
- Security
- Image Processing
- Network Limitations
PEST Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aselsan A.S
- BAE Systems
- FLIR Systems
- L3 Technologies Inc
- Lockheed Martin
- Moog Inc
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon Technologies
- Thales Group
- Ultra Electronics
Segmentation covered in this report
The market is segmented based on Region, Platform, Type, Fitment, and Components:
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East
- ROW
By Platform:
- Fighter Aircraft
- Attack Rotary Platforms
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
- Bombers
By Type:
- FLIR and Laser Designator Pod
- Laser Designator Pod
- FLIR Pod
By Fitment:
- Line Fit
- Retro Fit
By Components
- Sensors (FLIR and Laser Designators)
- Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Camera
- Environmental Control Unit (ECU)
- Moving Map Systems (MMS)
- Video Datalinks
- Digital Data Recorder
- Image Processors
- Display Systems
- Connectors
Country Analysis
- USA
- Russia
- China
- India
- France
- Saudi Arabia
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Israel
