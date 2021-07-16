BASSETT, Neb., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Zeman Farm & Ranch, a highly diversified property offering a secure investment in up to 6,627± deeded acres of prime Nebraska farmland and a 2,500± head open-air cattle feeding facility, is heading to auction Tuesday, August 31st at 10 am CT. Located in Rock County, Nebraska, near Bassett, the ranch includes 4,446± irrigated acres under 35 center pivots, with no restricted pumping and is supported by the world's second-largest aquifer, the Ogallala Aquifer. Tracts range from 70± to 619± acres. Information days are scheduled for July 27th, August 5th, and August 17th. For more information, contact Hall and Hall Auctions at 1-800-829-8747 or visit https://hallhall.com/property-for-sale/nebraska/zeman-farm-ranch/a095d00002GdyZM/
JUST THE FACTS:
- 6,627± deeded acres
- 4,446± center pivot irrigated acres
- Excellent cropland yields
- 35 pivots with wells and no pumping restrictions
- 2,500± head open-air feeding facility
- 3,600± linear feet of concrete bunks and 24 feeding pens
- 2,060± grassland acres
- Abundant big game and upland birds
"This is an extraordinarily diverse property that lies in an area with a great reputation for crop production," said Hall and Hall partner, Mark Johnson. "With the increasing talk about carbon sequestration and carbon credits, the owner's transition from conventional tillage practices to all cover crops and no-till may provide a clear avenue for any future programs relating to carbon credits and income potential."
The cropland includes 35 pivots with wells, all diesel-powered. The pivots irrigate approximately 4,446± acres, which includes irrigated pasture, crop, and feed. The ranch also includes an open-air feeding facility. The feeding facility utilizes 24 pens and 3,600± linear feet of concrete bunk space capable of handling 2,500± head.
The pivots have been farmed in rotating row crops. Cover crops have been incorporated into the crop rotation resulting in above-average soil conditions and pushing corn yields to averages of 210-240 bushels, topping out at 302 bushels per acre, while beans average around 70 bushels per acre. Alfalfa will typically produce four to five cuttings per season with yields exceeding seven ton per acre. The pivots have underground water lines and stock tanks that make them suitable for summer or winter grazing.
"The property is located in the Upper Elkhorn and the Middle Niobrara NRD," said of Hall and Hall Auctions partner, Scott Shuman. "The Sandhills have a long track record of a very stable underground water table even with high-capacity irrigation well pumping."
This area of the Sandhills is one of the largest remaining tracts of mid and tallgrass prairie in North America. With the combination of excellent water sources, mature living shelterbelt, crops, alfalfa, native range, and expanse of the ranch, wildlife thrive on the ranch. Over the years, many trophy deer have been taken along with some of the area's best waterfowl hunting. The ranch also has a thriving population of turkeys, pheasants, and upland birds. Nebraska hunting permits are over the counter for the most part, which enhances the opportunity for hunting every year for landowners and nonresidents alike. Hunting and wildlife viewing is the hidden gem of the Zeman Farm & Ranch.
About Hall and Hall: Hall and Hall, an employee-owned company with 18 offices throughout the western U.S. and over 35 employee-owners, is the largest full-service farm and ranch brokerage in America. Real estate brokerage and auction activities range between $500 million and $1 billion in sales per year. Hall and Hall's geographical reach and unique ownership/partnership structure ensures that its clients receive the highest level of local knowledge and personal service as well as the national and international perspective to make informed acquisition and management decisions. https://hallhall.com/
