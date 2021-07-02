AUBURN, Mass., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI's piezo design and manufacturing division, PI Ceramic, provides a wealth of standard, custom, and value added piezoelectric transducers. In addition to manufacturing the piezoelectric ceramic formulations and transducers, PI also provides a large number of OEM piezo drivers and controllers for uses in nanopositioning to nano-dosing / pumping and health care applications. With the addition of a new multi-channel, low noise piezo driver, PI is expanding its offering of high precision piezo amplifiers for applications that require electronics to drive multi-axis piezo positioning stages or need a multiple channel high voltage source in a compact, economical design. PI's new E-413.x amplifier has bipolar operation with peak currents up to 100mA per channel at -250 to +250V. For OEM applications, compact modules are also available.
What are the Applications of Piezo Drivers and Amplifiers?
Piezoelectric transducers, such as actuators and tubes allow response times in the microsecond range. This behavior is beneficial for operating fast switches, valves, micromachining, micropump and micro-dispensing equipment, as well as for active optics and vibration cancellation applications.
PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.
PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.
