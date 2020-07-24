DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eGRC Market by Component (Software and Services), Software (Usage and Type), Type (Policy Management, Compliance Management, Audit Management, Incident Management, and Risk Management), Business Function, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pre-COVID 19 global enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market size is expected to grow from USD 32.6 billion in 2020 to USD 61.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.4%.
The major factors fueling the market growth include the growing need to meet stringent compliance mandates and get a holistic view of policy, risk and compliance data, and increasing data and security breaches. Moreover, the varying structure of regulatory policies may restraint the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on components, the eGRC market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth of the services segment is attributed to the growing need to support the adoption of eGRC solutions across industries. The services are becoming critical for the successful implementation and smooth running of eGRC solutions. Hence, the demand for various services such as training, consulting, and support is expected to increase in the eGRC market.
Finance segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The eGRCmarket, based on business functions, has been segmented into finance, information technology (IT), legal, and operations. The growth of the finance segment is attributed to the growing need for improving performance, streamlining business processes, reducing costs, and enhancing profit margins. Finance, being one of the internal functions of an organization, has to comply with various norms such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Basel II, Solvency II, and Dodd-Frank, which contribute to the increasing adoption of eGRC solutions.
Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organizations across the region are looking for a framework that can help them effectively manage their Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) programs, as traditional methods are no longer adequate to manage and mitigate advanced cyberattacks, and manage compliances and risks. Therefore, industries across the region are focusing on the integration of eGRC solutions with their operations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the eGRC Market
4.2 Market: Top 3 Verticals Post COVID-19
4.3 Market: Top 3 Verticals and Regions Post COVID-19
4.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Vertical Post COVID-19
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Stringent Compliance Mandates
5.2.1.2 Growing need to Get a Holistic View of Data
5.2.1.3 Growing Data and Security Breaches
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of Ai and Blockchain Technology into Grc Solutions
5.2.3.2 Growing Number of Acquisitions and Partnerships
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Providing a Comprehensive eGRC Solution
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 1
5.3.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 2
5.3.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 3
5.3.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 4
5.3.1.5 Use Case: Scenario 5
5.4 Some of the Acquisitions from 2015 - 2019
5.5 Regulatory Implications
5.5.1 Introduction
5.6 Non-Financial Acts and Regulation
6 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Deployment Mode, 2014-2025
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Cloud: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
7.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Market Drivers
7.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 on Premises: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
7.3.2 on Premises: COVID-19 Market Drivers
7.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
8 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Organization Size, 2014-2025
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses: Market Drivers
8.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses: COVID-19 Market Driver
8.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 Large Enterprises: eGRC Market Drivers
8.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Market Drivers
8.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
9 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Business Function
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Business Function, 2014-2025
9.2 Finance
9.2.1 Finance: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
9.2.2 Finance: COVID-19 Impact
9.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
9.3 Information Technology
9.3.1 Information Technology: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
9.3.2 Information Technology: COVID-19 Impact
9.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
9.4 Legal
9.4.1 Legal: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
9.4.2 Legal: COVID-19 Impact
9.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
9.5 Operations
9.5.1 Operations: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
9.5.2 Operations: COVID-19 Impact
9.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Vertical, 2014-2025
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
10.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact
10.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10.3 Construction and Engineering
10.3.1 Construction and Engineering: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
10.3.2 Construction and Engineering: COVID-19 Impact
10.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10.4 Energy and Utilities
10.4.1 Energy and Utilities: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
10.4.2 Energy and Utilties: COVID-19 Impact
10.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10.5 Government
10.5.1 Government: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
10.5.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact
10.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10.6 Healthcare
10.6.1 Healthcare: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
10.6.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact
10.6.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10.7 Manufacturing
10.7.1 Manufacturing: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
10.7.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact
10.7.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10.8 Mining and Natural Resources
10.8.1 Mining and Natural Resources: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
10.8.2 Mining and Natural Resources: COVID-19 Impact
10.8.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10.9 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.9.1 Retail and Consumer Goods: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
10.9.2 Retail and Consumer Goods: COVID-19 Impact
10.9.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10.10 Telecom and IT
10.10.1 Telecom and IT: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
10.10.2 Telecom and IT: COVID-19 Impact
10.10.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10.11 Transportation and Logistics
10.11.1 Transportation and Logistics: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers
10.11.2 Transportation and Logistics: COVID-19 Impact
10.11.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10.12 Other Verticals
10.12.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
11 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.2 Microsoft
13.3 Oracle
13.4 SAP
13.5 SAS Institute
13.6 Thomson Reuters
13.7 Wolters Kluwer
13.8 Dell EMC
13.9 FIS
13.10 Metricstream
13.11 Software AG
13.12 Sai Global
13.13 Processgene
13.14 Logicmanager
13.15 Ideagen
13.16 Navex Global
13.17 Mega International
13.18 Alyne
13.19 Other Major Players in the eGRC Market
14 Adjacent Markets
