IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sixty-two percent of IT managed service providers (MSPs) expect 2022 revenue growth to come primarily from net-new business, up from 49 percent in 2021. This insight is one of many from Wingman's 2022 MSP Growth Survey sponsored by Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform for technology partners.
To produce the report, Wingman Marketing, a technology sales and marketing agency, surveyed more than 125 global MSPs of all sizes about business performance in 2021 and strategies for growth in 2022.
"We polled MSPs anonymously to get honest input and insights about their business opportunities and challenges during the pandemic and beyond," said Dave Sutton, Managing Director of Wingman Marketing.
For example, the survey found:
● Despite the continued challenges of the pandemic, 95 percent of MSPs said their revenue remained stable or grew in 2021.
● Half of the MSPs surveyed said they grew revenue in 2021 primarily from net-new business, while the other half relied on expanded contracts or new projects with existing clients for growth.
● In 2022 the percentage of MSPs expecting revenue growth to come primarily from net-new business jumped to 62 percent. And 5 percent said growth would come from acquisition.
● Seventy-seven percent of MSPs said their current workload is at or over capacity, which may result from the challenges in recruiting and retaining tech talent.
● Forty-five percent of MSPs said their sales pipelines would sustain the company for six months or longer. However, more than half said their pipelines would support them for less than six months.
● Two in five MSPs expressed concern that limited time and resources impede finding new business.
"The Wingman MSP Growth Survey is a great yardstick for MSPs to benchmark performance against their peers around the world," said Shannon Murphy, Chief Marketer for Zomentum. "As we transition to a post-pandemic business world, it's more important than ever for MSPs to understand their current position to focus on accruing more revenue."
Murphy and Sutton will reveal the full results of the Wingman MSP Growth Survey in a live webinar at 11:30 a.m. EST (3:30 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Registration is open and free to attend.
About Wingman Marketing
Wingman is the go-to marketing agency to help with the growth challenges faced by technology businesses, such as MSPs, ISPs, SaaS and TelCos. Wingman supports companies across the U.K., U.S., Canada, ANZ and beyond - from their base just outside of London - proudly delivering peace of mind with an "all done for you" approach. For more information, visit http://www.mspmarketingwingman.com.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
Media Contact
Shannon Murphy, Zomentum, 857.496.5558, shannonmurphy@zomentum.com
Dave Sutton, Wingman Marketing, 441376 538984, ds@wearewingman.co.uk
SOURCE Zomentum