NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology continues to advance and optimize little parts of life, smart home devices are continuing to gain popularity across homes in the United States.
ValuePenguin surveyed more than 1,000 individuals and found that smart home devices are increasingly common, and owning one seems to have a correlation with being concerned about climate change.
Key findings:
- Sixty-five percent of Americans have at least one smart home device, and many purchased the smart technology because it's better for the environment. The most popular smart home devices among our respondents included speakers (31%), thermostats (24%) and lighting (20%).
- Men embrace smart home technology at much higher rates than women. Eighty-two percent of men have a smart home device versus 49% of women. Also, 71% of men are considering purchasing another smart home device in the next six months versus 34% of women.
- There is a strong correlation between climate change concerns and interest in smart home technology. Seventy-four percent of those who are very concerned about climate change have a smart home device versus 58% who are somewhat concerned and 42% who are not that concerned.
- Northeast residents are most likely to have smart home technology, while those in the Midwest are least likely. Northeasterners also reported the most concern about climate change.
View full report: Smart Home Devices and Climate Change
About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.
Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)
Nadia@LendingTreeNews.com