DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "File Integrity Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for File Integrity Monitoring estimated at US$652.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Agentless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Agent-based segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $192.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

The File Integrity Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$192.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$271.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):

  • Alien Vault, Inc.
  • Cimcor, Inc.
  • Logrhythm, Inc.
  • Manageengine
  • McAfee LLC
  • Netwrix Corporation
  • New Net Technologies (NNT) LLC.
  • Qualys, Inc.
  • SolarWinds Worldwide LLC
  • Trend Micro, Inc.
  • Tripwire, Inc.
  • Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7dwhz

