CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 66degrees, a Google Premier Partner, announced today the launch of the company's expanded Managed Cloud Optimization service. The upgraded service enhances support with access to top cloud engineers, advisors, and tooling to help companies optimize for a high-performing Google Cloud Platform environment.
More than 90 percent of IT leaders expect to grow their cloud services in the coming years. Yet, 80 percent of the same leaders identified a lack of skills in the workforce as an obstacle to growth.1
The Managed Cloud Optimization program was designed to close the cloud skills gap by providing clients with a team of certified Google Cloud experts at 66degrees.
"We have all seen a growing rush to modernize infrastructure, applications, and security, but it has led to a shortage of the right talent and skillsets in the market," said Sean Anderson, VP of Commercial Offers at 66degrees. "Companies need support now more than ever to take full advantage of the cloud."
The program expansion includes 24/7 Google Cloud support with 15-minute response times for critical issues. Google Cloud clients who participate will also receive access to engineers and cloud consultants to help optimize cost, performance, reliability, security, operations, and system design. The program is fully funded by Google Cloud.
"With the Managed Cloud Optimization program, a representative is available to oversee critical support activities and keep the budget under control, so your team can build, compete, and innovate faster," said Matt Kestian, CEO of 66degrees.
"The Managed Cloud Optimization service has helped us assess and improve reliability in Google Cloud, particularly with our ability to ensure high availability on our GKE clusters," said Wade Williams, CTO at OrderMyGear. "Additionally, they helped us save $60k annually on our Cloud SQL costs. We are looking forward to a long and productive partnership with the program."
The Managed Cloud Optimization program also gives clients access to Ternary, a cloud cost optimization tool built for Google Cloud.
"Ternary FinOps software paired with 66degrees' services is a double win for customers who want to build a better future on Google Cloud," said Sasha Kipervag, CEO of Ternary. "66degrees helps customers make smarter decisions with their cloud budgets and enables their businesses to move faster in the cloud. We are committed to the shared mission."
For more information and to sign up for the Managed Cloud Optimization program, please visit https://66degrees.com/services/managed-google-cloud-optimization
About 66degrees
66degrees is a Google Cloud Premier Partner that believes great engineering takes heart. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, we empower technologists to master the cloud with an end-to-end approach to security, infrastructure, app development, and day-to-day collaboration.
1. A Cloud Guru's 2020 "State of Cloud Learning Report"
Media Contact
Stephanie Talarico, Interdependence Public Relations, (845) 269-8868, stephanie@interdependence.com
SOURCE 66degrees