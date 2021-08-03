SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 6Connex, the recognized global leader in virtual and hybrid event platforms, today announced the launch of the 6Connex Global Channel Partner Program. The partner program provides 6Connex event planners, marketing agencies, resellers and technology providers the ability to connect, collaborate and grow their virtual event capabilities to deliver world-class client experiences.
Through a dedicated portal, 6Connex partners receive generous tier-based discounting, sales and technical training and certification, onboarding and enablement, and deal registration.
"We want to be part of our partners' continued efforts to offer their clients the best virtual and hybrid event experiences," said Lance Vaughn 6Connex VP Global Channel Sales. "We are investing in the tools and processes that will enable them to grow with us, by providing immediate access to the essential information they need to win."
The 6Connex partner program was designed around the way they go to market. By recognizing that different partner types have different requirements, 6Connex enables members to collaborate with 6Connex in the ways best suited to them.
6Connex hosts a monthly partner enablement series to provide platform feature and functionality updates, sales-related information and the opportunity for members to ask questions and provide feedback directly to multiple departments within 6Connex.
"Our goal is to establish a true partnership program that allows 6Connex to continue to rapidly innovate based on their valuable feedback," said Vaughn. "Our program is designed to accelerate their familiarity with the depth and range of 6Connex products and services, so that they can successfully meet their clients' needs."
6Connex collaborates with leading agencies, technologies, and service providers to deliver the ultimate digital experience to keep event attendees immersed in virtual or hybrid environments. For more information on the program, please visit our partner's page.
About 6Connex
6Connex is the leading provider of virtual and hybrid event solutions. Its secure, cloud-based platform expands audience reach and drives in-depth content engagement for marketing, sales, recruitment, training, and HR communities. Its product portfolio includes virtual and hybrid venues, learning management, and webinars. For more information, visit http://www.6connex.com or call 1-800-395-4702.
# # #
Media Contact
Bob Zeitlinger, Makovsky, +1 5514277298, BZEITLINGER@MAKOVSKY.COM
SOURCE 6Connex