SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 6Connex, (http://www.6connex.com), today announced it will host a free webinar, "2021 Event Trends: All Things Hybrid." Held on March 4, 2021, the webinar will feature 6Connex Chief Product Officer Joakim Jönsson and spotlight emerging virtual environment technology and the role hybrid event formats play in a post-pandemic events landscape. The webinar will deliver a content-rich educational session with product expert insights.
While virtual events were the world's only option during 2020, various event opportunities will emerge as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out and people can meet in-person again. One of these models is a hybrid format. A seamless combination of a physical and a virtual event, hybrid events gives attendees, presenters, and sponsors the opportunity to access and interact with content, participate in activities, and network with other attendees regardless of whether they are attending the event in person or virtually. Webinar attendees will learn how to successfully plan a hybrid event and receive best practices and examples of how some brands have successfully leveraged hybrid formats to increase attendee registrations and engagement and improve sponsorship value.
"At 6Connex, events are always designed with attendee engagement top of mind," said Ruben Castano, 6Connex CEO. "We provide event producers with a set of tools and functionalities that present equal opportunities for both virtual and physical attendees to engage with content and with one another. As we head into a post-pandemic world, our commitment to our customers is that we will continue to provide an engaging media experience for diverse audiences."
Jönsson brings more than 20 years of experience in online environments to 6Connex, where he supports the company strategy, directing the product blueprint and roadmap. Prior to 6Connex, Jönsson led teams in Singapore and London for well-known players in the industry, including ON24 and Virtue Broadcasting.
