SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 6sense is No. 936 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.
"Day-in and day-out the 6sense team is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to help enterprise customers target new sales opportunities and unlock revenue with greater predictability," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "This commitment is a key driver of the year-over-year growth that has placed 6sense in the top ranks of the annual Inc. 5000 list. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in our people and platform to accelerate delivery against our aggressive product roadmap, helping our customers and partners set the bar higher and continue to win."
Recent accolades, including recognition earlier this month as a Forbes Cloud 100 Honoree, reinforce 6sense as the architect and leader of the RevTech Revolution – a movement to tap technology to deliver better B2B buying and selling experiences. By utilizing the power of AI, big data and machine learning, 6sense remains focused on taking the guesswork out of sales, marketing and customer success to help B2B go-to-market teams accelerate predictable revenue.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often. Visit 6sense.com for more information.
