SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today released 6WIND Turbo Router™ 3.0, with new features and functionality. Turbo Router is 6WIND's flagship vRouter (virtual router) that is becoming the industry standard to replace hardware Border Routers, VPN Concentrators and CG-NAT routers with software.
According to Allied Market Research, the global virtual router market is projected to reach $515 million by 2025. 6WIND Turbo Router is a market leader to replace Cisco and Juniper routers through a simple software download on x86 servers and virtual machines. The popular Turbo Router 10G perpetual license has an MSRP of $2,950.
Download vRouter 3.0: Scale Features and Capacity as Needed
The new 6WIND Turbo Router 3.0 release includes Turbo IPsec and Turbo CG-NAT software packages with license options according to capacity requirements. Turbo Router 3.0 introduces license keys that allow customers to select Border Router, VPN Concentrator and CG-NAT use case functionality and performance, in a single software download. IP routing features are included in the base Turbo Router Network License configuration, and Turbo IPsec and Turbo CG-NAT features are added through Application Licenses. Throughput, number of tunnels and number of connections can be added and increased as needed.
- Turbo Router Network Licenses: 1G, 2G, 5G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G, 200G Throughput
- 16 million packets per second / 20 Gbps per server processor core of IP Forwarding performance
- Multiple full Internet routes, leading convergence times and fast route lookups
- IPv4 / IPv6 routing, BGP, OSPF, FlowSpec, Policy Based Routing and more
- Turbo IPsec Application Licenses: 1K, 2K, 5K, 10K, 25K, 50K Tunnels
- 18 Gbps IPsec per server processor core
- High Availability with VRRP and tunnel synchronization for seamless failovers
- Dynamic SVTIs enable automatic creation of IPsec secure virtual tunnel interfaces using IKE
- Turbo CG-NAT Application Licenses (Millions): 1M, 2M, 5M, 10M, 20M, 30M Simultaneous Connections
- 30 Million simultaneous connections per 32G of RAM (scales with memory)
- 200,000 connections per server processor core
- 10 Gbps throughput per server processor core
- Features include L2, encapsulations, IPv4 and IPv6 routing, virtual routing, firewall, NAT, QoS, High Availability and more
All Licenses Include:
- Scale from 1 to over 100 Gbps on cheap 4 and 8 core x86 servers, and beyond
- CLI and NETCONF management options with YANG-based NETCONF APIs
- Telemetry and analytics monitor network status and performance
- Bare metal deployments on Intel® Xeon® and Atom® based servers
- Virtual machine deployments on VMware ESXi, Linux KVM and Amazon Web Services
- 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 50G, 100G Ethernet support includes Intel, Mellanox and Broadcom NICs
Free Turbo Router 3.0 Software Evaluation Download
Available Here
Webinar on May 20, 2020 for More Information
Register Here
"6WIND vRouter 3.0 is designed to replace hardware routers with software for customers who require scalable features and capacity for 10G throughput and beyond," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Our vRouter creates Border Router, VPN Concentrator and CG-NAT applications on servers and virtual machines through a simple software download to save budget, and time."
About 6WIND
6WIND provides server software for networking deployed globally at Tier-1 OEMs, Service Providers and Enterprises. 6WINDGate helps OEMs build 5G, TCP, Telecom Infrastructure and Network Appliance solutions on x86 and Arm processors in months versus years. 6WIND's vRouter family replaces hardware with software for Border Router, CG-NAT, VPN Concentrator, Site-to-Site IPsec VPN, Mobile Security Gateway and Hypervisor Acceleration solutions. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States.
