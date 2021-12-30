HOBOKEN, N.J, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft expert, shares seven best practices for a successful Microsoft Teams migration in a new article. The informative article first encourages readers to look closely at their current Teams environment and delete or archive unnecessary data.
The author then urges them to map out the structure of the new environment. He also explains the importance of data governance policies, including naming conventions and expiration policies. He concludes by suggesting a pilot migration and allowing sufficient time for the migration process.
"Migrating Microsoft Teams to a new Microsoft 365 tenant can present some challenges," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "To ensure a successful migration, commit to some careful planning."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "7 Best Practices for a Successful Microsoft Teams Migration."
Start with Spring Cleaning
"Take time to look closely at the current Teams environment. Create an audit list of all the teams, as well as the permissions and policies in place. Some of that information, even some teams themselves, may no longer serve a purpose. Identify teams and channels that have become redundant or unnecessary and delete or archive them."
Map Out the Overall Structure in the New Environment
"Once you have cleaned up the current environment, create a detailed picture of the new environment and how teams will operate there. This will involve discussions about business processes and goals. For instance, consider merging teams that need to collaborate more fully or adjusting team structures to better support business objectives."
Define Governance Policies
"Carefully defined policies help to avoid sprawl and ensure proper information governance in the new environment. These include naming conventions and expiration policies, policies to determine who can create and manage teams and policies around external sharing and guest access."
Run a Pilot Migration
"To determine how long the migration will take and to identify any potential issues, conduct a pilot migration. Choose a team with an average number of users, channels and data. As you conduct the pilot migration, take careful notes of any issues that arise and the solutions to those issues. Then adjust your overall migration plan accordingly."
Partner with Microsoft Migration Experts
The migration experts at Messaging Architects bring deep experience with Microsoft products, including hundreds of successful migrations. They help business leaders plan appropriately, ensure information governance and security with well-defined policies, and proactively identify potential problems. They also provide guidance on optimal system configuration.
