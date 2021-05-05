NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CureMD Healthcare, the leader in SMART Cloud Health IT solutions, announced today that over 7 million patients have been administered COVID vaccines using its vaccine management system. Within a few months, several state and local government agencies, hospitals and healthcare facilities have partnered with CureMD to streamline patient outreach and scheduling; personalized reminders, contactless check-in with integrated inventory management. CureMD automates clinical documentation, end-to-end billing, registry reporting and adverse reactions tracking.
"We can go live within 72 hours of sign up to help mobilize, administer and manage vaccination programs at scale - enhancing service capacity, reducing work load, while ensuring patient safety and information security. The availability of VMS in Spanish greatly expands recipient access in their preferred language. We are committed to our goal of rapidly deploying solutions that are user friendly, affordable, and highly accessible." said Bilal Hashmat, CEO at CureMD Healthcare.
CureMD assist governments, public and private healthcare facilities, businesses, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations customize, and deploy vaccine programs at unprecedented scale. The ability to create personalized communications campaigns, self-service scheduling, automated notifications, inventory management and administration, to help ensure quick and equitable distribution of life saving vaccines for people in need.
VIS Benefits
Customizable outreach campaigns
Capacity and inventory-based appointments
Contactless registration and check-in
Eligibility and consent management
One-click administration and documentation
Inventory management
Registry reporting
Automated billing - Charge creation, claim scrubbing and submission
Outcomes monitoring
Analytics and BI
Vaccine recipients tracking
Scalable, secure and Interoperable
Recipient Benefits - English and Spanish
Online registration and appointments
Prescreening questionnaires
Reminders for initial and second dose
Digital pre-visit check-in with QR code
Adverse events reporting
About CureMD
CureMD EHR, Billing, Telemedicine and Vaccine Management Solutions are designed to meet the information needs of modern healthcare organizations. Our award winning technology and integrated approach to service delivery enables seamless exchange of information across multiple platforms, systems and organizations - driving greater collaboration, productivity and patient safety; making CureMD the solution of choice for a rapidly growing community of healthcare organizations across the nation.
