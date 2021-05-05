NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CureMD Healthcare, the leader in SMART Cloud Health IT solutions, announced today that over 7 million patients have been administered COVID vaccines using its vaccine management system. Within a few months, several state and local government agencies, hospitals and healthcare facilities have partnered with CureMD to streamline patient outreach and scheduling; personalized reminders, contactless check-in with integrated inventory management. CureMD automates clinical documentation, end-to-end billing, registry reporting and adverse reactions tracking.

"We can go live within 72 hours of sign up to help mobilize, administer and manage vaccination programs at scale - enhancing service capacity, reducing work load, while ensuring patient safety and information security. The availability of VMS in Spanish greatly expands recipient access in their preferred language. We are committed to our goal of rapidly deploying solutions that are user friendly, affordable, and highly accessible." said Bilal Hashmat, CEO at CureMD Healthcare.

CureMD assist governments, public and private healthcare facilities, businesses, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations customize, and deploy vaccine programs at unprecedented scale. The ability to create personalized communications campaigns, self-service scheduling, automated notifications, inventory management and administration, to help ensure quick and equitable distribution of life saving vaccines for people in need.

VIS Benefits

Customizable outreach campaigns

Capacity and inventory-based appointments

Contactless registration and check-in

Eligibility and consent management

One-click administration and documentation

Inventory management

Registry reporting

Automated billing - Charge creation, claim scrubbing and submission

Outcomes monitoring

Analytics and BI

Vaccine recipients tracking

Scalable, secure and Interoperable

Recipient Benefits - English and Spanish

Online registration and appointments

Prescreening questionnaires

Reminders for initial and second dose

Digital pre-visit check-in with QR code

Adverse events reporting

About CureMD

CureMD EHR, Billing, Telemedicine and Vaccine Management Solutions are designed to meet the information needs of modern healthcare organizations. Our award winning technology and integrated approach to service delivery enables seamless exchange of information across multiple platforms, systems and organizations - driving greater collaboration, productivity and patient safety; making CureMD the solution of choice for a rapidly growing community of healthcare organizations across the nation.

Learn more to deploy a safe and secure vaccine administration program with CureMD.

For more information, please visit https://www.curemd.com/vaccine-management-system.asp or call +1 866 643 8367

Media Contact

Nathan Bradshaw, CureMD, +1 2128520279 Ext: 383, marketing.automation@curemd.com

