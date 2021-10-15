SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Executive Team at VIP Mortgage recently announced the promotion of a key member of the team, Eric Kilstrom. Eric has been promoted to the position of National Sales Manager, following his accomplishments as the Producing Branch Manager for the North Valley Branch of VIP Mortgage for close to a decade.
A 10-year veteran of VIP Mortgage, he helped oversee the growth of the North Valley Branch as well as the recruitment of top producing Loan Officers. His contributions to the company have helped it to become a nationally recognized and regularly awarded mortgage company with 25 brick and mortar branches, across eight states. As National Sales Manager, Eric will continue to bring best practices to all segments of the company, as well as to explore strategic opportunities to support the firm's growth.
VIP enjoys a large and talented team of professionals, who have propelled the company to be considered a first stop for expert mortgage guidance within the home loan industry. Jay Barbour, President and owner of VIP says of Eric's promotion, "He is the perfect person to fill this role." He continued, "Eric is the consummate professional with a reputation of excellence in the home loan industry. His drive will be a motivator for our sales team and allow us to take the company to the next level."
In this new position, Eric will lead all sales efforts on a national scale as well as keep a pulse on industry trends, market factors, changes in business models, products, and people. Says Eric on his promotion, "I intend to build on the success of the company to further expand our customer base, product offerings, and geographic reach across multiple states. I am honored to be given this opportunity and I look forward to getting my hands dirty!"
Founded in 2006, VIP is a leading provider of residential mortgage financing. With unprecedented growth over the past 15 years and 700+ employees spread across multiple states, VIP is poised to make the move to the next level to make the dream of homeownership a reality for even more people.
Media Contact: Carol Taylor |ctaylor@vipmtginc.com | 520.305.6467
Scottsdale, Arizona
Media Contact
Carol Taylor, VIP Mortgage, +1 5203056467, ctaylor@vipmtginc.com
SOURCE VIP Mortgage