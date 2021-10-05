FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, and soft pull products, has announced a product alliance with Mobauto, an engagement technology company. The new alliance integrates the 700Credit soft pull, prequalification solution seamlessly with various Mobauto products and services offering consumers a simplified way to get prequalified by mobile tap, scan, text or click while in-store, online or as they browse a dealer's website. In addition to compliant, text-based advertising and in-store NFC technology, Mobauto utilizes a floating website widget that follows the consumer as they navigate a site. This persistent button, and ultra-easy engagement process, makes it more likely the consumer will initiate the prequalification process.
"Mobauto's implementation of our prequalification (soft pull) platform ensures the customer has multiple opportunities during their shopping to get prequalified for an offer from their mobile device," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "Research shows that over 95% of consumers start their shopping process from their mobile device. Incorporating a 360-degree mobile approach to prequalification that drives increased engagement and shorter sales cycles which translates to more sales for our dealerships."
"Integrating with the 700Credit soft pull platform creates a game-changing solution and simplified prequalification process for dealers and their customers," said Patrick Forte, CEO of Mobauto. "Mobile phones are loaded with capabilities. Whether tap, scan, text or click, a customer's decision to engage will almost always boil down to 2 key considerations: (1) Is it needed. (2) Is it easy."
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance and soft pull products. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, MLA, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About Mobauto
Mobauto® provides custom-tailored products and services designed to optimize customer engagement and drive sales opportunities. They offer strategy, technology, activation and execution for their clients. For more information about Mobauto's products and services, text the word HELLO to 833-944-2886 or visit http://www.mobauto.net.
