FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and soft-pull products to automotive retailers, has announced a product alliance with fusionZONE Automotive's digital retailing solution, FastLane Leads. FastLane Leads simplifies the digital retail process and reduces form abandonment rates through its straightforward 4-step process. Dealers receive more qualified leads and the consumer is provided a more robust pricing offer.
The alliance allows fusionZONE to integrate the 700Credit QuickQualify soft-pull platform within FastLane Leads so consumers can receive accurate interest rates and payment quotes before they enter the finance office. Dealers receive the FICO score and full credit file without placing a hard inquiry on the consumer's credit file.
"Accuracy in the monthly payment quotes provided to the consumer by the FastLane Leads tool is critical to dealers completing the sale and removing friction in the finance office," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "Empowering dealerships to gain valuable insight into their customers credit profile while enabling customers to know their interest rate and monthly payments they qualify for earlier in the sales process is a win-win for the dealership and the consumer."
"fusionZONE is excited to partner with 700Credit to bring its QuickQualify soft-pull platform to our new FastLane Leads tool" said Alex Papadopulos, fusionZONE Automotive's COO and product designer. "By pairing our lightweight, 4-step digital retailing solution with accurate monthly payment quotes, we're empowering the consumer and enhancing the dealer's ability to attract qualified leads online."
For more information on the partnership, contact: 866-273-3848.
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance and soft pull products. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, MLA, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About fusionZONE
fusionZONE Automotive is an award-winning website provider and full-service digital marketing agency that helps car dealers streamline the ever-evolving digital landscape. Founded in 2009, the company has always been deliberately different. It caters to single-store franchise dealerships, large automotive groups and independent dealers, helping them increase website traffic, leads and sales with its high-performance websites and digital marketing services. As a leading full-service digital marketing provider, fusionZONE delivers robust online solutions, including websites, 24/7 live sales chat, social media management, technical SEO services and innovative lead generation technologies. Its website platform features responsive technology with award-winning conversion tools that dealers love.
For more information about fusionZONE Automotive, visit http://www.fzautomotive.com
Media Contact
Susan Burke, 700 Credit, LLC, (616) 240-9853, sburke@700credit.com
SOURCE 700 Credit, LLC