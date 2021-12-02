NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In what may be a global first of its kind, Shibumi recently sponsored a benchmarking survey of the Strategy and Transformation Office. Traditionally the domain of the Project Management Office, or PMO, the Strategy and Transformation Office plays an increasingly prominent role in enabling Fortune 5000 organizations to transform the way they operate.
Transformation excellence is the mastery of the ability to rapidly conceive transformation opportunities, to evaluate them in conjunction with the organization's capabilities, and to manage them through to successful completion ensuring that expected benefits are delivered and objectives achieved. Being excellent at Transformation Excellence is a critical differentiator and a competitive advantage.
Shibumi invited senior executives within 5000+ employee organizations from around the world to participate in the inaugural Transformation Excellence benchmarking survey. The data provided by the respondents shone a light on the challenges of transforming enterprise organizations as well as the characteristics of successful transformation offices.
