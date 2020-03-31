NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Animoto, the company that makes it easy for anyone to create professional marketing videos, released new data detailing consumer purchase behavior broken down by generation. The consumer study showed that 70% of millennials trust brands with videos about their products more than brands without videos. The survey also revealed browsing and purchasing habits for Gen Z, Gen X and baby boomers. Those metrics are key for businesses looking to zero in on a particular customer base.
"Today, video is the language businesses use to tell their story and build their brand, because it's the medium audiences prefer," said Brad Jefferson, CEO & co-founder of Animoto. "Brands get the most out of their marketing efforts when they understand their customer, where she finds new products, and what influences purchases."
Different Age Groups Prefer Different Platforms
- Millennials chose YouTube, Facebook Feed, and Facebook Stories as the platforms where they spend the most time.
- Gen Z rated Instagram as the platform where they follow brands.
- Gen Z and Gen X rated YouTube as the platform they use to discover new products.
- Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X rated YouTube as the platform where they make purchase decisions.
Video Gets Attention on Social
- 60% of Gen Xers prefer video when learning about a new brand or product.
- 52% of Gen Xers and 41% of baby boomers said video was most helpful when making a purchase decision online.
- 52% of Gen Z trusted brands with videos about their product more than brands without videos.
To illustrate the research and its results, Animoto published an infographic detailing their findings. The full infographic can be found here.
Methodology:
Animoto surveyed a representative sample of U.S. adult consumers and adult marketers at companies that have created at least 2 videos in the past year to learn about social media and video marketing practices. The web-based survey was fielded August 15, 2019, through August 20, 2019, with a sample size of 1,000 consumers aged 18 years or older and 500 video marketers at companies with 3 or more employees. For the consumer survey, the margin of error was 3.1%; for the marketer survey, the margin of error was 4.4%.
