Technavio has been monitoring the data center cooling market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 775.85 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Technique, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the technique, the market saw maximum growth in the liquid-based cooling segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rising adoption of free cooling technologies is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Bitfury Group Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Stellar Energy, and STULZ GmbH are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing number of data centers in India. However, rising environmental concerns about data centers might challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bitfury Group Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Stellar Energy, and STULZ GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of data centers will offer immense growth opportunities, rising environmental concerns about data centers are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data center cooling market in India forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Data Center Cooling Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Data Center Cooling Market in India is segmented as below:
- Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling
- Air-based Cooling
- Architecture
- Room Cooling
- Rack And Row Cooling
- Cooling System
- Air Conditioners
- Economizers
- Cooling Towers
- Chillers
- Others
Data Center Cooling Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center cooling market in India report covers the following areas:
- Data Center Cooling Market Size in India
- Data Center Cooling Market Trends in India
- Data Center Cooling Market Industry Analysis in India
This study identifies the rising adoption of free cooling technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the Data Center Cooling Market in India growth during the next few years.
Data Center Cooling Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the data center cooling market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center cooling market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center cooling market across India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the data center cooling market vendors in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technique
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technique
- Liquid-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Air-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technique
Market Segmentation by Architecture
- Market segments
- Comparison by Architecture
- Room cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rack and row cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Architecture
Market Segmentation by cooling system
- Market segments
- Comparison by cooling system
- Air conditioners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Economizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cooling towers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by cooling system
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bitfury Group Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Stellar Energy
- STULZ GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
