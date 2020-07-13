ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. seeks safe ways to return to work, play, and school during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7Factor Software announced today the release of a simple smartphone- and tablet-based solution that helps prevent and mitigate the spread of infectious diseases.
Called WellEntry, it empowers users to effectively and efficiently screen large populations of people for symptoms, and to diminish outbreaks. With digitally accelerated health screenings, automated contact tracing, and real-time population health intelligence, it is secure, scalable, and fully HIPAA-compliant.
"WellEntry facilitates a comfortable and ubiquitous path towards keeping our workforce and their families safe during a health crisis," said 7Factor founder Jeremy Duvall. "The software engineering and data analytics community has a wealth of skills and innovation that we are contributing to public health. This is another step in that direction."
"We know technology can play a role in improving this situation," added Justin Cullifer, the founder of APG Emerging Tech, which partnered with 7Factor on this project. "WellEntry's real-time hot spot and trend analyses give leaders better COVID-19 screening insights to make informed operational decisions."
WellEntry includes:
- App-based pre-screening questionnaires that are fully customizable to an organization's needs, evolving public health recommendations, or the requirements of your industry or locality.
- Access for each WellEntry user to their screening history for use in personal health and wellness care.
- Automated contact tracing that helps quickly identify the source of any outbreak and all of their contacts throughout the day.
- Real-time population health intelligence that captures and analyzes health data for immediate insights into the present and trending health of students, employees, or customers.
7Factor also said it can staff school and organization entry points with nurses to conduct COVID-19 screenings through a partnership with Aveanna Healthcare, the nation's largest and most trusted provider of pediatric home care.
To request a demo or speak with a WellEntry specialist, visit www.wellentry.com or call 678-769-5906.
7Factor, founded in 2017, is a fast-growing custom DevOps and cloud-based systems and software company that builds from the beginning for stability, security, and scalability. Now a team of 21, 7Factor works with leading global organizations and high-growth startups such as Delta Airlines, Cox Automotive, iVita Financial, Aveanna Healthcare, and many others.