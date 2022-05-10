Retail and supply chain executives can increase gross margins and optimize working capital by leveraging data, data analytics and data science. Test Buy™ utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify unproductive inventory to avoid unnecessary markdowns and stock outs. Merchandise planning and product buys are based on consumer demand. 7thonline's Test Buy™ module is integrated with OTB, Replenishment, Transfers and Assortment/Allocation/Merchandise Planning, PO Requisition.