8 Growth Opportunities Impacting Industries, Governments and Society

 By Frost & Sullivan

As industries shift to the "new normal", Frost & Sullivan experts share how companies can capitalize on opportunities and drive growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 will mark the year of building resilience. As we learn to embrace uncertainty, the new year will bring about significant changes in the way we work and live. Changes in user behavior patterns will trigger major shifts in consumption and business models.

Emerging advancements in technologies such as AI and automation will lead the way as we continue to fight the pandemic. Connectivity and flexibility in work structures will blur physical boundaries between work, cities, and our homes.

To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 8 Growth Opportunities for 2021 Impacting Industries, Governments and Society – What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/54h

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in areas such as:

  1. The trust paradox: disinformation and lack of data privacy
  2. The automation wave
  3. Trade decoupling
  4. Anywhere-health
  5. Workforce in transition

