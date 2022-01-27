SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 8-Second Branding Podcast releases an educational interview today for anyone who wants to get earned media (TV, print, radio and podcast interviews) with expert guest National Publicity Summit Co-Founder Steve Harrison. During this fun conversation, Award-Winning Author, Host and Goody PR Founder Liz H Kelly and Harrison discuss How to Get National Publicity and Be a Rich Author versus Poor Author.
Harrison explains how to create a timely Media Hook that magnifies and multiplies into many media interviews and revenue streams on both local media and top national TV shows (TODAY Show, Good Morning America, The View and more).
Anyone can listen to this 8-Second Branding Podcast Interview on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and all major podcast platforms @ApplePodcasts @Spotify @GooglePodcasts and more.
Kelly explains to listeners, "Steve Harrison's Author Success team has helped over 15,000 successful experts, entrepreneurs and authors write and/or promote their books and business, so listen up! I have been to Steve's National Publicity Summit six times as both an author and a publicist, and it is a gamechanger for anyone with a brand to promote!"
When asked to explain the role of "media hooks" in getting national and local media interviews, Harrison expanded, "I know a national TV producer who said, I really don't care about your book because I can't interview your book.…You need a unique wrapper, media hook or tease…Sometimes you'll try things and they just don't work, and all of the sudden you come up with a new hook, and it can explode… Having the right phrase and the right positioning can take media from 'not interested' to 'hey we want to interview you', and I still find that really exciting."
During the pandemic, Harrison describes how the National Publicity Summit has shifted from in-person one-on-one meetings with 75 reporters and 65 experts at a New York City hotel ballroom to virtual Zoom meetings. During this invaluable conference, Kelly explains that authors are given media coaching and training prior to six "Meet the Media" sessions, where they are given two minutes to pitch the reporter, listen to their response and ask the best way to follow-up.
Harrison also gives expert guest tips for how give great soundbites and serve the media so you build long-term relationships with reporters. Kelly adds that there is a new section called "How to be a Great Guest" in her upcoming book: "8-Second PR: New Public Relations Crash Course" (2nd Edition, Feb 8, 2022 that is now available for Pre-Order) to help authors and experts nail their interviews and get invited back.
Towards the end of this 8-Second Branding Podcast interview, Harrison explains how to be a Rich Author versus a Poor Author by thinking long-term with examples of how his book marketing team helped launch Mega Bestsellers, including "Chicken Soup for the Soul" (Mark Victor Hansen, Jack Canfield) and "Rich Dad Poor Dad" (Robert Kiyosaki).
As a wrap-up, Harrison offers three free publicity tools for authors that listeners can everyone find at BestsellerPublicityTools.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Liz H Kelly
Goody PR Founder, 8-Second PR Author and 8-Second Branding Podcast Host
310-987-7207
ABOUT GUEST: Steve Harrison is the Co-Founder of the National Publicity Summit, Author Success, and RTIR (Radio-TV Interview Report). Steve and his team have helped over 15,000 authors write and/or promote their books. His clients have been featured in major media outlets like Good Morning America, The Today Show, CNN, MSNBC, The View, Fox News, Entrepreneur, New York Times, O the Oprah Magazine, Time as well as countless radio shows. He has helped launched such bestselling books as Chicken Soup for the Soul, Men are From Mars, Women Are From Venus and Rich Dad Poor Dad. Follow @PublicityGuy and visit https://authorsuccess.com and https://nationalpublicitysummit.com
ABOUT THE HOST: Author, Speaker, Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author (8-Second PR) and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly is passionate about Magnifying Good! After securing 500+ media hits for her first book, Kelly started her own PR Agency to promote brands, and has booked thousands of media interviews for clients, including the TODAY Show, PBS Postcards, CNN, Fast Company, Forbes, TIME, BBC World News, and hundreds of local TV and podcast interviews. As a published author, Kelly and her work have been featured on CNN, FOX News, Lifetime, KCBS, KTLA, USA Today, The Chicago Tribune, The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, BBC Radio and many more media. Along with her book and podcast, Kelly recently launched the to "Uplift Author Voices" making a difference – with Words. Follow @LizHKelly and visit https://goodypr.com
Media Contact
Liz H Kelly, Goody PR, 310-987-7207, info@goodypr.com
SOURCE Goody PR