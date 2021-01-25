WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The research, which analyzed exclusive survey results and public databases, also discovered that males are more aware of Bitcoin than females, and 67% of Millennials favor Bitcoin over gold.

The data encompasses results from November 2019 to January 2021 - making it the most comprehensive cryptocurrency study to date. Moreover, our data hits on topics that resonate with consumers, academia, and the private industry. The results shed light on a new narrative that has not been covered - one that reveals rampant disparity.

This SimpleMoneyLyfe Study also analyzed several other factors related to cryptocurrency and the broader blockchain industry.

Here is a quick snapshot of what our industry-leading research reveals:

Cryptocurrency Criminal Activity: Just 0.34% of Crypto's Transaction Volume was Used for Criminal Activity. This equates to roughly 10 billion dollars

Bitcoin Hoarders are Prevalent: 2% of Crypto Wallets Control 95% of all Bitcoin. This includes numerous governments, financial institutions, and early Bitcoin investors/miners. 

Male vs Female Bitcoin Awareness: According to another survey, 78% of male survey respondents reported being aware of Bitcoin, while only 71% of females were aware of this particular digital asset (18+ or Older).

Massive Blockchain Investments: As blockchain is accepted and utilized across different industries, the U.S. is poised to remain at the forefront of innovation. It is projected to spend $4.2 billion on blockchain solutions.

Complete Study Results: https://simplemoneylyfe.com/cryptocurrency-statistics

Simplemoneylyfe.com is a leading financial website that covers the blockchain, financial, and credit industries. We simplify complex financial topics into digestible (action-oriented) information.

Related:

https://simplemoneylyfe.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.