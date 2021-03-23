CONSTANCE, Germany and RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Every crisis presents an opportunity. Although the aviation sector – one of 8tree's core markets – was adversely impacted by the COVID-19, our intention was to emerge stronger coming out of the crisis. The ISO9001 certification sends a clear message to our customers and stakeholders saying '8tree is still here - stronger than ever,'" says Erik Klaas, 8tree's CTO.
8tree performs R&D, product design and manufacturing in Constance, Germany. ISO9001 certification for this site took effect on March 19th 2021.
"Alongside the adoption of 8tree's products by major OEMs, airlines and MROs like Airbus, Delta, SIAEC and Lufthansa Technik, the independent ISO9001 certification marks another significant milestone for us. The certification emphasizes that 8tree's products are developed and manufactured under highest quality standards," says Arun Chhabra, 8tree's CEO.
About 8tree
"We make precision 3d measurement as simple as taking a photo"
With this vision in mind, 8tree makes 3D optical surface inspection tools that solve chronic problems for multiple industries. 8tree's products empower every operator – from mechanics on the floor, to engineers in the lab – with actionable precise measurements, portability and performance. With its patented user-centric product design, instant 'go/no-go' answers and zero-learning curve, 8tree is committed to making precision 3D scanning more broadly accessible – technically and commercially.
