NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ERP software market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product offerings to compete in the market. The market is expected to grow by USD 24.69 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.96%.
Key Market Participants Analysis
- Acumatica Inc. - The company offers enterprise resource planning under the brand name Acumatica Cloud ERP.
- Epicor Software Corp. - The company offers enterprise resource planning and business management platforms for bistrack, cms automotive, eagle, and others.
- IFS World Operations AB - The company offers agile enterprise resource planning software for customer relationship management, finance, human capital management, and others.
Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
By type, the cloud-based segment will experience significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by low upfront costs of cloud-based ERP.
By geography, North America is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. An increase in the need for business process efficiency and transparency through digital transformation will drive the growth of the ERP software market in North America during the forecast period.
Drivers and Challenges
The enterprise resource planning software market is driven by increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs, increasing demand for cloud-based applications, and increased operational efficiency associated with ERP software. However, factors such as the increasing number of cyberattacks on ERP software may impede market growth.
Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.96%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 24.69 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.50
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acumatica Inc., Epicor Software Corp., IFS World Operations AB, Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and ServiceNow Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
